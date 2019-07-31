Lenovo has expanded its portfolio of Yoga series laptops in India by launching the Yoga S940 at an event today in New Delhi. The Yoga S940, which was unveiled earlier this year, is a premium laptop that features an aluminium build and comes with a host of innovative features such as AI-based eye tracking, 4K HDR display, and Dolby Atmos speaker system to name a few. The Yoga S940 is powered by up to an 8th gen Intel processor and also features an IR camera for face unlock. The new Lenovo laptop comes in two variants and is now available from the company's official website.

Lenovo Yoga S940 price in India

The base variant of the Lenovo Yoga S940 laptop powered by an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor is priced at Rs. 1,39,990. There is also a higher-end variant, which draws power from an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU. Lenovo will let buyers customise the Yoga S940 to their preference and is also offering no-cost EMI for the laptop as well as free delivery on its purchase from the company's official website. To recall, the Lenovo Yoga S940 laptop was originally unveiled back in February this year.

Lenovo Yoga S940 specifications

The base configuration of the Lenovo Yoga S940 packs a full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) display that has slims bezels and whose top layer of glass wraps around the display for a minimalist look. This variant is powered by the 8th-gen Intel Core i5-8265U processor (base clock speed of 1.60GHz and turbo boost frequency of up to 3.90GHz) paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The device packs a 4-cell 52Whr battery, which is claimed to last for around 15 hours and also supports RapidCharge to quickly top off the battery.

The Yoga S940's top-end variant swaps the full-HD display for a 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) anti-glare panel. This variant is powered by the Intel Core i7-8565U processor (base clock speed of 1.80GHz and turbo frequency of up to 4.60GHz) paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD. Unfortunately, graphics on both the variants is handled by the integrated Intel HD 620, with no option available to opt for a discrete GPU.

Other features include IR-sensor backed facial recognition and AI-powered Glance software that tracks eye movement and shifts the content from the laptop's display to a connected monitor with just the flick of eyes. Moreover, the Yoga S940's display will automatically turn dark and the on-screen work progress will be saved as soon as users turn away their eyes. Another feature called BackBlur automatically blurs the background during a video call.