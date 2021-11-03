Lenovo has expanded its range of laptops by bringing the Yoga Pro 14c, Yoga Pro 14s Carbon, Yoga 16s, and the Yoga Pro 14s. All these four new laptops come with Windows 11 operating system. The new laptops also have AMD as well as Intel processors. Alongside the new Yoga-series laptops, Lenovo has launched the Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 as its new iPad Pro competitor. The Chinese company has also brought the Tianjiao Pad as a new tablet specifically designed for young users.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 14c, Yoga Pro 14s Carbon, Yoga 16s, Yoga Pro 14s, Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6, Tianjiao Pad price

Lenovo Yoga Pro 14c price has been set at CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs. 1,40,000), while the Lenovo Yoga Pro 14s Carbon comes with a price tag of CNY 7,299 (roughly Rs. 85,000). The Lenovo Yoga 16s price is set at CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 87,300), and the Lenovo Yoga Pro 14s is priced at CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,51,400).

On the other hand, the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 comes at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,100) and the Lenovo Tianjiao Pad carries a price tag of CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,300).

All new Lenovo devices are currently available for pre-orders in China, with their availability starting from November 10. Details about the global launch of the new offerings are yet to be revealed.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 14c specifications

On the specifications front, the Lenovo Yoga Pro 14c comes with a 14-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) IPS display and is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor. The laptop also has touchscreen support and comes with a hinge mechanism that lets you move the display towards the back to transform the machine into a tablet. The Yoga Pro 14c includes 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 14s Carbon specifications

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 14s Carbon features a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) OLED display and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop comes with Dolby Atmos speakers and is backed by Dolby Vision.

Lenovo Yoga 16s specifications

The Lenovo Yoga 16s comes with a 16-inch 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 14s specifications

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 14s offers a 14-inch 4K display and is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 specifications

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 runs on Android 11 with ZUI 13 for Pad and features a 12.6-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 2,560 x 1,600 pixels resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It also includes 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display

Photo Credit: Lenovo

For photos and videos, the Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 comes with a dual rear camera setup, along with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The tablet also has a dual selfie camera setup at the front that comprises an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor for facial recognition and depth sensing support.

The Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 has dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C port. The tablet also supports a stylus and is equipped with four JBL speakers that are backed by Dolby Atmos. Further, it comes with a fingerprint sensor-equipped power button. The tablet packs a 10,200mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

Lenovo Tianjiao Pad specifications

The Lenovo Tianjiao Pad is based on Android 11 and comes preloaded with educational apps. The tablet features an 11-inch TDDI display with a 2,000 x 1,200 pixels resolution and 400 nits of brightness. Under the hood, the Tianjiao Pad has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera and has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Lenovo has provided four 4W speakers, along with Dolby Atmos. The Tianjiao Pad has dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is a 7,700mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.