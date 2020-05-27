Lenovo has introduced two new devices to its Yoga and IdeaPad line of laptops. The Yoga Duet 7i and IdeaPad Duet 3i are the first convertible devices with detachable Bluetooth keyboards to launch in their respective categories. This is similar to Microsoft's Surface line of hybrid laptops. The Yoga Duet 7i is a premium 2-in-1 Windows 10 tablet, with support for optional LTE connectivity, a presence-sensing system for security, and features Intel's 10th Gen CPUs. The IdeaPad Duet 3i on the other hand is built for portability and feature optional LTE, a privacy shutter for the webcam and is powered by Intel's Pentium CPUs. Both laptops will ship with the detachable folio keyword case, which also has built-in Bluetooth 5.

Lenovo also updated its Alexa-enabled media tablet with the Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus (2nd Gen). It's powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, has a 10.3-inch full-HD display, and promises up to nine hours of battery life. The tablet ships with the Lenovo Smart Dock, for more powerful sound.

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, IdeaPad Duet 3i pricing and availability

The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i starts at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 99,300), which includes the folio keyboard and the E-Color pen and will be available from June. The IdeaPad Duet 3i starts at EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 35,500), with the keyboard folio case and will be available from July. The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus (2nd Gen), along with the speaker dock is priced at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 18,900) and will be available in June.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i features a detachable Bluetooth keyboard

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, IdeaPad Duet 3i specifications

The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i features 13-inch 2K (2160x1350) touchscreen display, with Dolby Vision support and weighs 799g. It's powered by Intel's 10th Gen CPUs, up to a Core i7-10510U processor. It also comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to a 1TB PCIe SSD. There's a 5-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel infrared camera on the front. Battery life is rated up to 12.3-hours when playing back 1080p content. The Yoga Duet 7i features three USB Type-C Gen1 ports, two of which are capable of doing video-out. It also has a SD card reader and a headphone jack.

The IdeaPad Duet 3i features a 10.3-inch full-HD (1920x1200) display and weighs just 600g. It's powered by up to an Intel Pentium N5030 CPU and can have up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 128GB of eMMC 5 storage. The tablet boasts of up to nine hours of battery life (with video playback) and features a headphone jack and two USB Type-C ports.