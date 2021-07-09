Technology News
Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, IdeaPad Duet 3 2-in-1 Laptops With Detachable Keyboards Launched in India

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i price in India starts at Rs. 79,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 July 2021 14:50 IST
Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i and Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 will go on sale starting July 12

Highlights
  • Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i is powered by 11th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 is powered by Intel Celeron N4020 processors
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 is priced starting at Rs. 29,999

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i and Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 detachable laptops have launched in the Indian market. Both the devices will go on sale starting July 12 and are aimed to ease remote working, online learning, and virtual social gathering. The 2-in-1 Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i and Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 devices allow users to choose between a tablet mode (with or without a kickstand) and the traditional laptop mode after attaching the keyboard. Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i is powered by 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and has Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 price in India, availability

The new Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i is priced starting at Rs. 79,999 and Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 is priced starting at Rs. 29,999. The devices will be up for grabs starting July 12 at 12pm (noon). Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i will be available via Lenovo's website and Amazon, whereas Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 will be available via Lenovo.com and online partner programmes. Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i comes in a Slate Grey case colour and the IdeaPad Duet 3 comes in Graphite Grey case colour.

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i specifications

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i runs on Windows 10 OS. It features 13-inch WQHD 2K (2,160x1,350 pixels) IPS touchscreen display wth 450 nits brightness and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by Intel's 11th-generation Core i5 CPU and integrates Intel Iris Ze graphics. The laptop also comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to a 1TB PCIe SSD. There's a 5-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel infrared camera at the front. Battery life is rated to be up to 10.8 hours, that is optimised by artificial intelligence for up to 20 percent extended battery life with Lenovo Q-Control Intelligent Cooling feature. It supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio, and Dolby Atmos support. The Yoga Duet 7i supports Lenovo e-colour pen, HD Audio chip, two 1W stereo speakers, and is TUV Rheinland low blue light certified. Ports include three USB Type-C ports, two of which are capable of video-out. It also has a SD card reader and a headphone jack. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5. The laptop weighs 1.16kg and supports Lenovo Voice Assistant.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i specifications

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i, on the other hand, features a 10.23-inch WUXGA (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 330 nits of brightness. It runs on Windows 10 OS and is powered by Intel Celeron N4020 processors, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC storage. There's a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel selfie camera onboard. It integrates Intel UHD Graphics 600. The laptop supports Lenovo Digital Pen, HD Audio chip, two 1W stereo speakers, and Dolby Audio. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, and it weighs just 0.86kg.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 claims to offer 7 hours of battery life and hands-free communication is made easier with Cortana digital assistant plus dual 360-degree mics. There's also a privacy shutter on the webcam.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i Laptop

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i Laptop

Display size 13.00-inch
Display resolution 2160x1350 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10
SSD 1TB
Graphics Intel Integrated Graphics
Weight 1.16 kg
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Laptop

Display size 10.23-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Celeron
RAM 4GB
OS Windows 10
SSD 128GB
Graphics Intel Integrated Graphics
Weight 0.86 kg
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Mi Pad 5 Pro Specifications Tipped via Alleged Certification Listing in China, Could Get Snapdragon 870 SoC
