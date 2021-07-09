Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i and Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 detachable laptops have launched in the Indian market. Both the devices will go on sale starting July 12 and are aimed to ease remote working, online learning, and virtual social gathering. The 2-in-1 Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i and Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 devices allow users to choose between a tablet mode (with or without a kickstand) and the traditional laptop mode after attaching the keyboard. Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i is powered by 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and has Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 price in India, availability

The new Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i is priced starting at Rs. 79,999 and Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 is priced starting at Rs. 29,999. The devices will be up for grabs starting July 12 at 12pm (noon). Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i will be available via Lenovo's website and Amazon, whereas Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 will be available via Lenovo.com and online partner programmes. Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i comes in a Slate Grey case colour and the IdeaPad Duet 3 comes in Graphite Grey case colour.

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i specifications

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i runs on Windows 10 OS. It features 13-inch WQHD 2K (2,160x1,350 pixels) IPS touchscreen display wth 450 nits brightness and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by Intel's 11th-generation Core i5 CPU and integrates Intel Iris Ze graphics. The laptop also comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to a 1TB PCIe SSD. There's a 5-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel infrared camera at the front. Battery life is rated to be up to 10.8 hours, that is optimised by artificial intelligence for up to 20 percent extended battery life with Lenovo Q-Control Intelligent Cooling feature. It supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio, and Dolby Atmos support. The Yoga Duet 7i supports Lenovo e-colour pen, HD Audio chip, two 1W stereo speakers, and is TUV Rheinland low blue light certified. Ports include three USB Type-C ports, two of which are capable of video-out. It also has a SD card reader and a headphone jack. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5. The laptop weighs 1.16kg and supports Lenovo Voice Assistant.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i specifications

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i, on the other hand, features a 10.23-inch WUXGA (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 330 nits of brightness. It runs on Windows 10 OS and is powered by Intel Celeron N4020 processors, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC storage. There's a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel selfie camera onboard. It integrates Intel UHD Graphics 600. The laptop supports Lenovo Digital Pen, HD Audio chip, two 1W stereo speakers, and Dolby Audio. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, and it weighs just 0.86kg.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 claims to offer 7 hours of battery life and hands-free communication is made easier with Cortana digital assistant plus dual 360-degree mics. There's also a privacy shutter on the webcam.