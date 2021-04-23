Technology News
Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021 2-in-1 Notebook, New Xiaoxin Laptops Launched: Price, Specifications

Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021 comes with 16GB RAM and up to 512GB SSD.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 April 2021 17:39 IST
Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021 2-in-1 Notebook, New Xiaoxin Laptops Launched: Price, Specifications

Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021 comes with a detachable keyboard allowing flexibility of use

Highlights
  • Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021 comes with Windows Hello support
  • All laptops are slated to go on sale starting April 30
  • Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 16 2021 comes with Intel and Ryzen SoCs

Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021 2-in-1 notebook has been launched in China at a dedicated launch event. Alongside, Lenovo also unveiled three new laptops — Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 16 2021, Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 15 2021, and Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 14 Plus 2021. Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021 comes with a detachable keyboard that lets you use it in tablet mode as well. Plus, there is a stand at the back to prop the laptop in different angles. It supports the stylus on its touchscreen display. It comes with 16GB RAM and up to 512GB SSD storage.

Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021, Lenovo Xiaoxin range price, availability

The new Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021 is priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 75,000) and comes in a single Space Grey colour option. It is up for reservation on the company site and will go on sale starting April 30.

Coming to the Xiaoxin range, Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 16 2021 is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,700), Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 14 Plus 2021 is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,700,) and Lenovo Air 15 2021 is priced at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 48,500) for the base models. All of them are up for pre-booking and will go on sale starting April 30.

Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021 specifications

Coming to the specifications, Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021 2-in-1 runs on Windows 10 Home and features a 13-inch (1,350x2,160 pixels) IPS touchscreen display with 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 i5-1135G7 quad-core processor, paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. Ports include a 3.5mm audio jack, two USB Type-C ports, and a Thunderbolt 4.0 port. It packs a 41Whr battery that claims to offer power for up to 13 hours. The notebook weighs only 799 grams, is 9.19mm thin, and runs on Windows 10 Home Chinese version. With the stand at the back and offered stylus support, Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021 can be used in flexible angles.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 16 2021 specifications

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 16 2021 also runs on Windows 10 Home Chinese version. It features a 16-inch HD (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 16:10 aspect ratio. It supports DC Dimming and is TUV Rheinland certified. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen R7 and R5 processor, and even comes in an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 model as well. It weighs 1.89kg and has 16.9mm thickness. The laptop supports dual speakers and Dolby Atmos. Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 16 2021 has a 75Whr battery. For connectivity, it a full-featured USB-C interface (supporting PD and data transmission), dual USB 3.2 ports, a 3.5mm two-in-one audio jack, Wi-Fi 6 high-speed wireless network card, a standard SD card reader, and a full-size HDMI interface.

lenovo xiaoxin laptops Lenovo Xiaoxin laptops

All new Lenovo Xiaoxin laptops will go on sale on April 30.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 15 2021 specifications

Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 15 2021 runs on Windows 10 Home. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD+ (1,920x1080 pixels) display with 60Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 and 7 series processors and packs 16GB RAM with 512GB SSD. The laptop supports integrated graphics. Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 15 2021 has a 70Whr battery on board, weighs about 1.72kg and is 16.9mm thin. Ports include HDMI, USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports, an SD card reader, and a headset jack.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 14 Plus specifications

The Xiaoxin Air 14 features a small 14-inch full-HD (2,240x1,400 pixels) IPS anti-glare display and is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600U SoC. It supports Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU, packs 16GB RAM, and has 512GB SSD. The laptop packs a 56.5Whr battery, supports Wi-Fi 6, weighs about 1.41kg, and is 15.9mm thick. It has a backlit keyboard and ports include HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-A port, and three USB Type-C ports.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021 Laptop

Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021 Laptop

Display size 13.00-inch
Display resolution 2160x1350 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
SSD 512GB
Weight 799.00 kg
Tasneem Akolawala
Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021 2-in-1 Notebook, New Xiaoxin Laptops Launched: Price, Specifications
