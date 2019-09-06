Lenovo at its IFA 2019 event on Thursday launched four new Yoga laptops, apart from smart displays, tablets, and a new ThinkBook model. The Yoga models launched were the Yoga C940, Yoga S740, Yoga C740, and the Yoga C640. While the first three are available in both 14-inch and 15-inch variants, the Yoga C640 is only available in a 13-inch variant. The Yoga S740 models are the only non-convertible laptops of the ones launched. The company has announced pricing for all four Windows 10 Home laptops, as well as availability.

Lenovo Yoga C940, Yoga S740, Yoga C740, and Yoga C640 price and availability

The Lenovo Yoga C940 is priced starting EUR 1,499 for the 14-inch model, which will go on sale from September. The 15-inch model is priced at EUR 1,899, and it will go on sale from October. The 14-inch Yoga S740 is priced at EUR 899, and the 15-inch model is priced at EUR 1,399, with both going on sale from this month itself. Both 14-inch and 15-inch models Yoga C740 will go on sale from September, as will the Yoga C640, and all three are priced at EUR 899.

Lenovo Yoga C940 specifications

The Yoga C940 is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop with 'garaged pen' stylus and Windows Ink functionality. It offers full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) and UHD (3840x2160 pixels) resolution options on its 14-inch and 15.6-inch HDR displays. The laptop features a Dolby Atmos speaker system with a rotating soundbar and 2 base speakers. The 14-inch model weighs 1.35kg (14.1mm at its thinnest), while the 15-inch model weighs 1.9kg (17.5mm at its thinnest).

The 14-inch Yoga C940 model is available with up to 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 processors with up to Intel UHD 960 graphics, while the 15-inch model comes with up to 9th-Gen Core i9 processors with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. There is up to 16GB of RAM, with the 14-inch model getting LPDDR4X and the 15-inch model getting DDR4. Buyers have a choice of up to 1TB PCIe SSDs, or an Intel Teton Glacier configuration up to SSD 32GB + 1TB. Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 5 configurations are also available. The company is touting a battery life of up to 17.5 hours for its full-HD 14-inch laptop, and up to 12 hours for its full-HD 15-inch laptop, with the 15-inch model also offering RapidCharge.

Lenovo Yoga S740 specifications

The Yoga S740 has a more standard form factor, with a thin and light frame its USP. It offers the same resolution as the C940, with both the 14-inch and 15.6-inch displays once again featuring HDR support. It also offers a Dolby Atmos speaker system, and weighs 1.4kg (14.9mm at its thinnest) for the 14-inch model and 1.45kg (17.7mm at its thinnest) for the 15-inch model.

Lenovo Yoga S740 features both 14-inch and 15-inch display options

The 14-inch Yoga S740 model is available with up to 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 processors with up to Nvidia GeForce MX250 (2GB VRAM) graphics, while the 15-inch model comes with up to 9th-Gen Core i9 processors with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. There is up to 16GB of RAM, with the 14-inch model getting LPDDR4X and the 15-inch model getting DDR4. There is up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. Once again, both Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 5 configurations are available. The company is touting a battery life of up to 15 hours for its full-HD 14-inch laptop, and up to 114 hours for its full-HD 15-inch laptop.

Lenovo Yoga C740 specifications

The Yoga C740 is a 2-in-1 convertible with a touchscreen display and Dolby Atmos speaker system. It comes with full-HD Dolby Vision HDR displays. The 14-inch model weighs 1.37kg (14.9mm at its thinnest) while the 15-inch model weighs 1.85kg (16.02mm at its thinnest). It features up to 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 processors, with Intel Integrated graphics and up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM. The 14-inch model offers up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage or 512GB Intel Optane H10 storage, while the 15-inch model offers up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage.

Lenovo C740 is a 2-in-1 convertible

The 14-inch Yoga C740 is said to deliver a battery life up to 13.7 hours while the 15-inch model offers up to 15 hours (with RapidCharge tech). Once again, both Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 5 connectivity options are available.

Lenovo Yoga C640 specifications

The Lenovo Yoga C640 is also a 2-in-1 convertible that features a 13-inch full-HD touchscreen display (with a choice of 300-nit or 400-nit panels). It features stereo speakers, with Dolby Atmos support on earphones. It weighs 1.3kg and is 16.1mm at its thinnest. It runs on up to 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 processors, with Intel Integrated HD 620 graphics and up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM. There is up to 512GB of PCIe SSD storage.

Lenovo Yoga C640 is available only with a 13-inch display