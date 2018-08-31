Lenovo has just unveiled its latest flagship 2-in-1, the new Lenovo Yoga C930, at this year's IFA consumer electronics trade show in Berlin. The company has also announced a slew of products across its gaming, smart home and peripherals portfolios. Other highlights of the Yoga series are the new ultraportable dual-display Yoga Book C930 laptop with LCD as well as e-ink screens, and the premium thin-and-light Yoga S730 2-in-1.

The new Lenovo Yoga C930 is the successor to last year's Yoga 920 (Review) and has been designed to be powerful and agile, delivering meaningful innovation, according to the company. The Lenovo Yoga C930 uses Intel's 8th Gen Core i5-8250U or Core i7-8550U processors and has a 13.9-inch touchscreen with either a full-HD or 4K resolution. You can get up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage and up to 16GB of RAM. It boasts of a unique rotating soundbar designed into its hinge, allowing for immersive sound no matter which orientation the 2-in-1 is being used in. The unique speaker design supports Dolby Atmos Speaker System for moving audio in compatible media, and Dolby Vision HDR is also supported.

Another unique design touch is the 'Garaged Pen', which is a significant improvement on last year's removable plastic clip design. The new stylus slots into the body of the Yoga C930 and will recharge while it is garaged. Lenovo also highlights the Yoga C930's far-range microphone array which allows for Cortana and Alexa voice commands to be recognised from up to 4m away, even when the device is in standby.

The Lenovo Yoga C930 has been redesigned from the ground up. Lenovo says that it prioritised looks and functionality with the device in laptop mode as well as tablet mode. In addition to the rotating soundbar, there are woofers in the base of the device. The speaker tuning is automatically adjusted when a user switches between laptop and tablet modes. In response to user feedback, Lenovo has designed a physical privacy shutter for the webcam. Battery life is rated at 14.5 hours with a full-HD screen or 9 hours with a 4K screen.

The new Yoga Book C930 is the successor to 2016's Yoga Book (Review), and features a 10.8-inch 2560x1600-pixel IPS LCD sceen as well as a multifunction 1920x1080-pixel e-ink screen in place of a keyboard and trackpad. The Yoga Book C930 is 9.9mm thick, weighs 0.775kg (Wi-Fi only) or 0.79kg (with LTE), and offers up to 10 hours of battery life. It does not require a cooling fan. Lenovo says it is small enough to fit unobtrusively into any bag, and can be used flexibly in multiple situations.

The e-ink display functions as a keyboard and benefits from self-learning algorithms to help hunt-and-peck users as well as touch typists. Its layout can change to support multiple languages. At other times, the e-ink screen can be used as a digital sketchpad or it can be used as a display. The Yoga Book C930 can be folded over with its 360-degree hinge and held comfortably in one hand much like an e-book reader.

Lenovo has used Intel's low-power 7th Gen Core m3-7Y30 or Core i5-7Y54 processors as well as Windows 10. There's 4GB of RAM and upto 256GB of storage, plus a microSD card slot. The LTE version has a single Nano-SIM slot as well. The Yoga Book C930 also boasts of Dolby Atmos audio. The bundled Precision Pen designed by Wacom uses Bluetooth and can work with up to 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity on both screens. Wi-Fi antennas have been integrated into the iconic Yoga watchband hinge.

The company says it had to develop a new magnetic locking mechanism because of how thin this device is. To open the laptop, users can double-knock the lid. The Yoga Book C930 uses accelerometers to detect the gesture, and then power is applied to a memory shape alloy which reverses the polarity of the magnets, popping the lid open.

Both the Yoga C930 and the Yoga Book C930 will be available in Europe and some parts of the world in late September, with starting prices of €1,499 (approximately Rs. 1,20,000) and €999 (approximately Rs. 80,000) respectively.

The new Lenovo Yoga S730 is a premium laptop for more price-conscious buyers, and measures 11.9mm in thickness. This model also uses Intel's newly refreshed 8th Gen Core CPUs and claims to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life and supports quick charging. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Speaker System are supported on this model as well. It will go on sale in Europe in October, priced starting at €999 (approximately Rs. 80,000)