Lenovo launched a wide range of computing machines in India at Yoga S940 premium laptop's launch in Delhi today. The new lineup of products introduced by Lenovo includes the Yoga A940 all-in-one desktop targeted at creative professionals. Moreover, the company has expanded its portfolio of the affordable IdeaPad series of laptops in India by launching the IdeaPad S145, IdeaPad S340, and the IdeaPad S540, all three of which are powered by 8th gen Intel processors and are targeted at the value-oriented segment of the PC market in India.

Lenovo Yoga A940

The Lenovo Yoga A940 is an all-in-one desktop that is aimed at creative professionals and is powered by up to an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with 16GB of RAM, AMD RX560 graphics, and up to 512GB of SSD storage alongside 2TB HDD. The machine packs a 27-inch QHD display with a dual-hinge design that offers some much-needed versatility in how it can be utilised by artists and creative professionals. The Lenovo Yoga A940 all-in-one desktop starts at Rs. 1,69,990 and will be available from the company's official website and retail stores across the country.

Lenovo IdeaPad S540

The Lenovo IdeaPad S540 packs a 15-inch full-HD display with 300 nits of peak brightness and is powered by an 8th gen Intel Core i7 processor ticking alongside up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX1650 graphics. The laptop packs up to 16GB of RAM and a peak 512GB of SSD storage, although HDD storage option is also available. The IdeaPad S540's base variant is priced at Rs. 64,990 in India and is available from Lenovo.com and authorised retail outlets.

Lenovo IdeaPad S340

The Lenovo IdeaPad S340 comes in 14-inch and 15.6-inch display variants with up to full-HD resolution. It can be configured with up to an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor ticking alongside up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB of hybrid storage. The IdeaPad S340 also offers an optional Nvidia graphics card variant and starts at Rs. 36,990 for the base variant.

Lenovo IdeaPad S145

The affordable Lenovo IdeaPad S145 laptop is also offered in 14-inch and 15.6-inch display variants with up to full-HD resolution. The laptop is powered by up to an 8th gen Core i7 processor coupled with a peak 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD hybrid storage. Buyers can choose between variants with an integrated Intel graphics or discrete Nvidia GeForce MX110 GPU. The Lenovo IdeaPad S145 starts at Rs. 23,990 and will be available via the company's official e-store and authorised retail outlets.