Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, IdeaPad Slim 5i Laptops with Intel Tiger Lake CPUs Launched in India

Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, IdeaPad Slim 5i Laptops with Intel Tiger Lake CPUs Launched in India

Lenovo Yoga 9i pricing starts at Rs. 1,69,990 in India.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 January 2021 13:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, IdeaPad Slim 5i Laptops with Intel Tiger Lake CPUs Launched in India

Lenovo Yoga 9i is equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint reader and a smart sensor touchpad

Highlights
  • Lenovo Yoga 7i price starts at Rs. 99,000 in India
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i price starts at Rs. 63,990
  • All the three laptops integrate webcam privacy shutters

Lenovo Yoga 9i, Lenovo Yoga 5i laptops have been introduced alongside Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i laptop in India. All the three laptops integrate Intel 11th-gen Tiger Lake processors and have webcam privacy shutters. Lenovo Yoga 9i is the most premium of the lot, with a 360-degree hinge, textured military grade back finish, Dolby Atmos sound, 4K display, stylus support, and Amazon Alexa voice assistant support. Lenovo Yoga 7i also has a 360-degree hinge for using the laptop in tent mode or tablet mode. It supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and has a glossy back finish. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i has a traditional design and integrates NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics.

Lenovo Yoga 9i, Lenovo Yoga 7i, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i price in India

The most-premium Lenovo Yoga 9i is priced starting at Rs. 1,69,990 in India and comes in single black finish. Lenovo Yoga 7i, on the other hand, is priced starting at Rs. 99,000 and comes in a single Slate Grey colour option. Lenovo Yoga 9i and Lenovo Yoga 7i will be up for pre-orders on Lenovo.com. Lenovo Yoga 7i will go on sale from January 15, whereas Lenovo Yoga 9i will go on sale from January 12 onwards across channels.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i is the most reasonable, with prices starting at Rs. 63,990. The laptop comes in Graphite Grey colour. It is up for grabs on Lenovo.com, Amazon, and Lenovo exclusive offline stores.

Lenovo Yoga 9i specifications

Lenovo Yoga 9i runs on Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro. It features a 14-inch UHD (3,840 x2,160 pixels) IPS display with VESA DisplayHDR 400, 500 nits of peak brightness. The laptop is powered by up to 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 CPU with Intel Iris XE graphics, 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. There are four speakers on board – two woofers and two tweeters. There's a 60Wh lithium-ion polymer battery and a 1-megapixel web camera with privacy shutter. It has a 360-degree hinge for keeping it in tent mode, flat on the surface, or using it in tablet mode.

There's a dedicated slot integrated on the laptop to incorporate the stylus. Lenovo Yoga 9i is equipped with an Ultrasonic Fingerprint Reader, Smart Sensor TouchPad with up to 50 percent more clickable active surface area.

Lenovo Yoga 7i specifications

The slightly lower-priced Lenovo Yoga 7i also runs on Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro. It features up to 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS touchscreen display and is powered by up to Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU. There's Intel Iris Xe graphics integrated, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

lenovo yoga 7i Lenovo Yoga 7i

Lenovo Yoga 7i runs on Windows 10 Home or Pro

There's a 71Wh battery on board that claims to offer up to 16 hours of battery life and a front-facing speaker system that supports Dolby Atmos is also integrated. It also has a 360-degree hinge and a 1-meegapixel camera with Lenovo TrueBlock privacy shutter. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i specifications

Lastly, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i runs on Windows 10 Home and features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS anti-glare display. It is powered by the 11th-gen Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake CPU paired with up to 16GB of RAM. It integrates Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics as well.

lenovo ideapad slim 5i Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS anti-glare display

The laptop has a 720p HD camera on board with privacy shutter. There are two 2W front speakers with Dolby Audio sound support. There's a fingerprint reader integrated on the power button and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i supports rapid charge that claims to offer up to three-hour long battery life on a 15-minute charge.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Graphics Nvidia GeForce MX450
Lenovo Yoga 7i Laptop

Lenovo Yoga 7i Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 1TB
Graphics Intel Integrated Iris Xe
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo Yoga 9i, Lenovo Yoga 9i Price in India, Lenovo Yoga 9i Specifications, Lenovo Yoga 7i, Lenovo Yoga 7i Price in India, Lenovo Yoga 7i specifications, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i Price in India, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i Specifications, Lenovo
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Band Confirmed to Come With SpO2 Monitor, 14 Days Battery Life Teased

Related Stories

Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, IdeaPad Slim 5i Laptops with Intel Tiger Lake CPUs Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Band Details Leaked Through OnePlus Health App
  2. PUBG Mobile India Launch Date Remains Uncertain: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 Price Cut in India: All You Need to Know
  4. Realme V15 5G Launched With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pre-Booking Freebies Include Phone Cover
  6. Redmi Note 10 Pro Leaked Specifications Tip Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC
  7. Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, IdeaPad Slim 5i Laptops Launched in India
  8. Lava Launches 5 Smartphones Including MyZ 'Customisable Phone' in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy M02s With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. Elon Musk Tweets 'Use Signal' Following WhatsApp Privacy Policy Change
#Latest Stories
  1. Smart Home Device Sales Rose Sharply in 2020, Xiaomi Survey Shows
  2. WhatsApp Says Privacy Policy Changed to Address Business Accounts, Consumer Chats Unaffected
  3. MacBook Pro 14-Inch, 16-Inch Tipped to Launch Summer 2021 With M1X Processor, as Unofficial Renders Hint at Design
  4. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Getting OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 Update With Fixes, OnePlus Store App for Indian Users
  5. WhatsApp May Soon Allow Public Testing of Multi-Device Support for Android Users
  6. Mozilla Firefox 86 Will Have Backspace Navigation Shortcut Disabled by Default: How to Re-Enable
  7. PUBG Mobile India Launch Date Remains Uncertain, MeitY Response to RTI Shows: Report
  8. Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, IdeaPad Slim 5i Laptops with Intel Tiger Lake CPUs Launched in India
  9. OnePlus Band Confirmed to Come With SpO2 Monitor, 14 Days Battery Life Teased
  10. LG webOS 6.0 Introduced for Its 2021 Smart TV Lineup With New UI; Magic Remote Gets NFC Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com