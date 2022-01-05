Lenovo announced three new Yoga laptops and three Q-series monitors at CES 2022 on Wednesday, January 5. The seventh gen Yoga 2-in-1 laptops comprise Lenovo Yoga 9i, Lenovo Yoga 7, and Yoga 6. On the other hand, Lenovo's three monitors include Lenovo Q27h-20, Lenovo Q27q-20, and Lenovo Q24i-20. Two of the Lenovo Yoga laptops are powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core 'Alder Lake' CPUs, while one is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 processor. Lenovo's Q-series monitors feature ultra slim bezels on three sides.

Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, Yoga 6 price, availability

Launched at CES 2022, Lenovo Yoga 9i's price will start at $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1.04 lakh). Lenovo Yoga 7i will retail from $899 (roughly Rs. 66,900) for the 16-inch display variant, while its 14-inch display variant will be available from $949 (roughly Rs. 70,600). Lenovo Yoga 6 will start at $749 (roughly Rs. 55,700). The Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 laptops will be available from Q2 2022 in the US. There is no information regarding their launch in India as of yet.

Lenovo Yoga 7i comes in two display sizes — 14-inch and 16-inch

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, Yoga 6 specifications

All three Lenovo Yoga convertible laptops - that also fold to emulate a tablet - will run Windows 11 out-of-the-box. Lenovo Yoga 9i sports a 14-inch screen size with an up to 4K OLED panel that features 400 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. Lenovo Yoga 6 sports a 13.3-inch full HD+ IPS display with 300 nits peak of peak brightness and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. Both laptops' displays get a 60Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Lenovo Yoga 7i's 16-inch display variant sports a 2.5K IPS LCD display with 100-percent sRGB colour gamut and a 60Hz refresh rate, while the 14-inch display variant of Lenovo Yoga 7i sports a 2.8K IPS display with 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and a 90Hz refresh rate. Both displays feature 400 nits of peak brightness, a 16:10 aspect ratio, low blue light certification, Dolby Vision, and VESA DisplayHDR 400 support.

Under the hood, Lenovo Yoga 9i and Lenovo Yoga 7i feature up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 1260P 'Alder Lake' CPUs. Lenovo Yoga 6 gets an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor. All the laptops get up to 16GB LPDDR5 and LPDDR4x RAM. However, the 16-inch display variant of Lenovo Yoga 7i gets up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. They all get up to 1TB of SSDs.

Connectivity options on Lenovo Yoga 9i include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, one USB Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lenovo Yoga 7i's 14-inch display variant gets the aforementioned connectivity options along with an HDMI 2.0 port and a microSD card slot. The 16-inch display variant adds two USB Type-A ports and an SD card slot. Lenovo Yoga 6 gets all the aforementioned connectivity options barring Bluetooth.

Lenovo Yoga 6 features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga 9i features two woofers and tweeters each from Bowers & Wilkins and has support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Lenovo Yoga 7i gets four speakers with Dolby Atmos, while Lenovo Yoga 6 gets two forward facing speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Yoga 9i measures 16.5mm in thickness and weighs around 1.48 kilograms. The 16-inch display variant of Yoga 7i measures 19.2mm in thickness and weighs 1.9 kilograms, while the 14-inch display variant is 17.35mm thick and weighs around 1.4 kilograms. Yoga 6 measures 18.25mm and weighs 1.38 kilograms.

Lenovo has packed a 75Whr battery in Yoga 9i, a 100Whr battery in the 16-inch Yoga 7i, a 71Whr battery in 14-inch Yoga 7i, and 59Whr battery in Yoga 6. All the laptops support Rapid Charge Boost fast charging.

Lenovo Q27h-20, Lenovo Q27q-20, Lenovo Q24i-20 price, availability

The Q-series monitors from Lenovo will be available from May 2022. They are priced at $349.99 (roughly Rs. 26,000), $249.99 (roughly Rs. 18.600), and $199.99 (roughly Rs. 14,900) for Lenovo Q27h-20, Lenovo Q27q-20, and Lenovo Q24i-20, respectively.

Lenovo Q-series monitors get a smartphone holder

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Q27h-20, Lenovo Q27q-20, Lenovo Q24i-20 specifications

Lenovo Q27h-20 sports a 27-inch quad-HD IPS display with HDR support, 95 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 99 percent sRBG colour gamut, and Delta E<2 accuracy. It is also Eyesafe certified for low blue light. It has a USB Type-C docking port that can provide up to 90W of fast charging to a connected laptop. Furthermore, it also has a smartphone holder and a smart speaker. Alongside, Lenovo has also launched two other monitors — Lenovo Q27q-20 with quad-HD display and Lenovo Q24i-20 with full-HD display.

Connectivity options on the Lenovo Q27h-20 include three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, an audio-out port, two HDMI ports, and a Display port. The ports on Lenovo Q27q-20 and Lenovo Q24i-20 are the same - an audio-out port, two HDMI ports, along with a power delivery port. However, the 24-inch monitor only gets one HDMI port. All three monitors feature a 7.1mm forehead and have ultra-slim bezels on three sides. Lenovo Q27h-20 has a metallic finish, while Lenovo Q27q-20 and Lenovo Q24i-20 have a two-tone Black and Silver finish.

Furthermore, Lenovo has launched two mice — Lenovo Mobile Mouse and Lenovo Yoga Performance Mouse. Both are priced at $39.99 (roughly Rs. 3,000) and will be available from June 2022. The Chinese tech giant has also launched Lenovo Go 130W Multi-Port charger that is priced at $99.99 (roughly Rs. 7,400) and it will be available starting April 2022.