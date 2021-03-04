Technology News
loading
Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 Laptop With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Processor, 18-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Lenovo Yoga 6 has a fingerprint scanner for instant login and a privacy shutter.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 March 2021 13:51 IST
Lenovo Yoga 6 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 4000 Series mobile processor

Highlights
  • Lenovo Yoga 6 has a 60WHr battery
  • The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home OS
  • Lenovo Yoga 6 support stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos

Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 laptop has been launched in India on Thursday. The convertible device has a 360-degree hinge and offers stylus support. It runs on Windows 10 Home OS and is lightweight at 1.32 kg. It has a unique fabric-wrapped textile cover. The Lenovo Yoga 6 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 4000 Series mobile processor and has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Additionally, with an integrated 60WHr battery, the company claims the laptop can last for up to 18 hours.

Lenovo Yoga 6 price in India, sale

Lenovo Yoga 6 is priced in India at Rs. 86,990. The laptop comes in a single Abyss Blue colour option and is now up for pre-order. It will go on sale on March 10 via Lenovo.com, Amazon, and Flipkart. According to the company, the Lenovo Yoga 6 will be made available in retail stores a little later.

Lenovo Yoga 6 specifications

The Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 has a 360-degree hinge to use in different modes — tent, flat, or the standard way. As mentioned, it weighs 1.32 kg and runs on Windows 10 Home OS. The laptop supports the Lenovo Digital Pen for sketching and browsing. The laptop is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor, paired with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and built-in AMD Radeon graphics. The 2-in-1 laptop comes with PCIe M.2 SSD up to 1TB and features a 13.3-inch full-HD (1,080x1,920 pixels) IPS multi-touch display with 300 nits of peak brightness and 72 percent NTSC colour gamut.

There's a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter on the Lenovo Yoga 6. It packs a 60WHr battery claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of battery life. The laptop supports stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos. It has a fingerprint sensor on the side of the keyboard for secure login and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, two USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, and one headphone/ mic combo. The Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 laptop is equipped with an adjustable two-level backlit keyboard, supports Alexa voice assistance, and measures 308x206x17.1mm.

Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 1TB
Graphics Intel Integrated HD Graphics 4000
Weight 1.32 kg
Lenovo Yoga 6, Lenovo Yoga 6 Price in India, Lenovo Yoga 6 specifications, Lenovo
Tasneem Akolawala
