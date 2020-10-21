Technology News
Lenovo Yoga 13s Series, Lenovo Yoga 14s, Lenovo Yoga 14c Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Processors Launched

Lenovo Yoga 14c laptops can be configured with either an Intel Core i5 or a Core i7 CPU, both of which are 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 October 2020 17:57 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga 13s series includes a regular and a Carbon variant

Highlights
  • Lenovo Yoga 13s series starts at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 60,800)
  • Lenovo Yoga 14s starts at CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 63,000)
  • Lenovo Yoga 14c starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 66,400)

Lenovo Yoga 13s series, Lenovo Yoga 14s, and Lenovo Yoga 14c laptops have been launched in China. The Yoga 13s series includes the Lenovo Yoga 13s and the Lenovo Yoga Pro 13s Carbon. The Lenovo Yoga 14s is offered in both Intel and AMD configurations, while the Lenovo Yoga 14c only has Intel. All of these laptops are running Intel's 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors and come with impressive specifications. The company is calling these its 2021 lineup of laptops.

Lenovo Yoga 13s, Lenovo Yoga Pro 13s Carbon, Lenovo Yoga 14s, Lenovo Yoga 14c: Price

The Lenovo Yoga 13s price starts at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 60,800) while the Lenovo Yoga Pro 13s Carbon is priced at CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs. 70,000). The Yoga 14s starts at CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 63,000) for the Intel configuration and CNY 5,899 (roughly Rs. 65,300) for the AMD Ryzen configuration. Lastly, the Lenovo Yoga 14c starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 66,400) for the Core-i5 model and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 77,400) for the Core-i7 model.

Pre-orders for all these laptops, except for the Lenovo Yoga 14s Intel version, will start from November 1 and shipping will start from November 11. The Yoga 14s Intel version pre-orders are live and will start shipping from November 1.

As of now, there is no information on international availability.

Lenovo Yoga 13s series specifications

The Lenovo Yoga 13s comes with a 13-inch 2.5K display with 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Intel 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 processor with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Lenovo Yoga Pro 13s Carbon shared the same specifications but features a carbon fibre body. Both the models have slim bezels and while the Lenovo Yoga 13s comes in a grey variant, the Carbon model comes in white.

Lenovo Yoga 14s

The Lenovo Yoga 14s can be equipped with either an Intel 11th Gen Core-i5 1135G7 processor or the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor. It features a 14-inch display with 2,880x1,800 pixels resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. It comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. The batter is 61Wh and connectivity options include a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port and two Thunderbolt 4.0 ports. The Intel variant weighs about 1.38kg.

Lenovo Yoga 14c

The Lenovo Yoga 14c is offered in two configurations, one with the Intel 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, and the other with a 11th Gen Core i7-1165G7 CPU with the same amount of RAM and storage. You also get a webcam above the display, which has slim bezels. It comes in a grey colour option.

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Lenovo Yoga 14s Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2880x1800 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk 512GB
Weight 1.38 kg
Lenovo Yoga 14s (Ryzen) Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2880x1800 pixels
Processor Ryzen 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk 512GB
