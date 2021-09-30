Technology News
Lenovo Yoga 13s 2021 Ryzen Edition Windows 11 Laptop With Dolby Atmos Speakers Launched

Lenovo Yoga 13s 2021 Ryzen Edition is priced at CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 59,700).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 30 September 2021 11:22 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga 13s 2021 Ryzen Edition sports a 13.3-inch IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio

  • Lenovo Yoga 13s 2021 Ryzen Edition features 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM
  • It is powered by a Ryzen 5 5600U processor, has 512GB of NVMe SSD
  • Lenovo Yoga 13s 2021 Ryzen Edition packs a 50Whr battery

Lenovo Yoga 13s 2021 Ryzen Edition laptop was launched in China on September 28. The new laptop runs the latest Windows 11 software out-of-the-box. The new Lenovo laptop sports a 13.3-inch LCD panel with a TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light. The Lenovo Yoga 13s 2021 Ryzen Edition is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor paired with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD. The laptop packs a 50Whr battery with a 65W USB Power Delivery (PD) fast charging support.

Lenovo Yoga 13s 2021 Ryzen Edition price

The Lenovo Yoga 13s 2021 Ryzen Edition laptop is priced at CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 59,700). For a limited time, the Lenovo laptop will be sold for CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 55,100). Interested customers can pre-order the laptop from Lenovo's China website and its sale will begin on October 5 at 9am CST (6:30am IST). The Lenovo laptop is available in a sole Black colour option.

Lenovo Yoga 13s 2021 Ryzen Edition specifications

Lenovo Yoga 13s 2021 Ryzen Edition sports a 13.3-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, and 300 nits maximum brightness. The display also features DC dimming, Dolby Vision, and smart screen brightness. Powering the laptop is an AMD Ryzen 5 56000U processor that is paired with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD for storage.

Connectivity options on the Lenovo Yoga 13s 2021 Ryzen Edition include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, two USB Type-C port, one USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Additionally, the laptop sports a full-size backlit keyboard, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support, Modern Standby, and Windows Hello facial recognition. It features a 720p webcam as well.

As mentioned, the Lenovo Yoga 13s 2021 Ryzen Edition packs a 50Whr battery with 65W USB PD fast charging support. The laptop has a full metal construction, measures 13.8mm in thickness, and weighs as little as 1.22 kilograms.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 2,560x1,600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Ryzen 5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.22 kg
