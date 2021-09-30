Lenovo Yoga 13s 2021 Ryzen Edition laptop was launched in China on September 28. The new laptop runs the latest Windows 11 software out-of-the-box. The new Lenovo laptop sports a 13.3-inch LCD panel with a TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light. The Lenovo Yoga 13s 2021 Ryzen Edition is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor paired with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD. The laptop packs a 50Whr battery with a 65W USB Power Delivery (PD) fast charging support.

Lenovo Yoga 13s 2021 Ryzen Edition price

The Lenovo Yoga 13s 2021 Ryzen Edition laptop is priced at CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 59,700). For a limited time, the Lenovo laptop will be sold for CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 55,100). Interested customers can pre-order the laptop from Lenovo's China website and its sale will begin on October 5 at 9am CST (6:30am IST). The Lenovo laptop is available in a sole Black colour option.

Lenovo Yoga 13s 2021 Ryzen Edition specifications

Lenovo Yoga 13s 2021 Ryzen Edition sports a 13.3-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, and 300 nits maximum brightness. The display also features DC dimming, Dolby Vision, and smart screen brightness. Powering the laptop is an AMD Ryzen 5 56000U processor that is paired with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD for storage.

Connectivity options on the Lenovo Yoga 13s 2021 Ryzen Edition include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, two USB Type-C port, one USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Additionally, the laptop sports a full-size backlit keyboard, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support, Modern Standby, and Windows Hello facial recognition. It features a 720p webcam as well.

As mentioned, the Lenovo Yoga 13s 2021 Ryzen Edition packs a 50Whr battery with 65W USB PD fast charging support. The laptop has a full metal construction, measures 13.8mm in thickness, and weighs as little as 1.22 kilograms.