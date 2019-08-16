Technology News
loading

Lenovo Warns of Price Hikes to Absorb US Tariffs

Lenovo's warning amid mounting business uncertainty due to the US-China trade war cast doubt on its sales outlook.

By | Updated: 16 August 2019 11:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Lenovo Warns of Price Hikes to Absorb US Tariffs

China's Lenovo Group, the world's largest PC maker, warned it will have to raise product prices if US tariffs increase, sending its shares tumbling 6.5 percent to two-month lows.

Lenovo's warning amid mounting business uncertainty due to the US-China trade war cast doubt on its sales outlook and took the shine off forecast-beating quarterly results where robust PC sales helped the company more than double its profit.

US President Donald Trump said this week that he would postpone imposing an additional 10 percent tariff on Chinese-made products including tablets and laptop computers until December, but would still impose the tariffs on desktops from September.

"Retail prices for products like PC and smartphones will increase if (US) tariffs increase," Lenovo Chairman Yang Yuanqing told an earnings call on Thursday.

He also said shifting manufacturing from China to avoid US tariffs would also lead to product price increases, although Lenovo's global production footprint gives it flexibility in making adjustments, and it remains committed to China.

The global PC market grew 1.5 percent in the June quarter after falling for two consecutive quarters, as threats of increased US tariffs on Chinese goods prompted some manufacturers to frontload shipments, industry analysts said.

Lenovo emerged as the biggest winner of the global PC market's surprise rebound in the second quarter. Citing industry data, the company said it had a record 25.1 percent market share in the quarter.

Lenovo said it was the fastest-growing PC maker among the top five manufacturers and its improved product mix also helped the business' pre-tax profit margin rise to 5.4 percent, the highest margin ever attained in a fiscal first quarter.

Revenue from Lenovo's personal computer and smart devices group grew 12 percent, while its mobile business group recorded a 9 percent fall in sales.

Its PC and smart devices business generates more than three quarters of the group's total revenue, which rose 5 percent.

Net profit rose to $162 million in the quarter ended June, compared with an average estimate of $154 million by nine analysts, according to Refinitiv data. Revenue rose to $12.51 billion, in line with expectations.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo
Misfit Vapor X Wear OS Smartwatch With AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 3100 Launched
Honor Smartphones
Lenovo Warns of Price Hikes to Absorb US Tariffs
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 Specifications Revealed Ahead of August 20 Launch
  2. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  3. Sacred Games 2 Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  4. iPhone 11 Launch Date Is September 10, iOS 13 System Images Tip
  5. Misfit Vapor X With AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 3100 Launched
  6. ‘We Have Finished the Book in Season 2,’ Says Sacred Games Writer
  7. Sacred Games Season 2 — Our Spoiler-Free Review
  8. Boult Audio Bassbar A4 Review
  9. Mi A3 Set to Launch in India on August 21, Will Be Available via Amazon
  10. PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update Introduces Infection Mode With Exclusive New Map
#Latest Stories
  1. Mindhunter Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  2. Huawei Mate X Rumoured September Launch Postponed to November, Successor Already in the Works: Report
  3. Jio TV for Android Gets Updated With a Dark Mode, UI Improvements
  4. Lenovo Warns of Price Hikes to Absorb US Tariffs
  5. Misfit Vapor X Wear OS Smartwatch With AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 3100 Launched
  6. Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 Specifications Revealed Ahead of August 20 Launch; Realme India CEO Suggests Price
  7. iPhone 11 Launch Date Is September 10, iOS 13 Internal System Images Tip
  8. Virgin Galactic Unveils New Mission Control for Space Tourism
  9. Google Employees Call for Pledge Not to Work With ICE
  10. Microsoft Admits Contractors Listen to Skype, Cortana Chats
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.