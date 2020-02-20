Technology News
loading

Lenovo Warns of Coronavirus Challenges, Third-Quarter Profit Beats Expectations

Lenovo reported a better than expected quarterly profit and record revenue.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 February 2020 19:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Lenovo Warns of Coronavirus Challenges, Third-Quarter Profit Beats Expectations

Lenovo's biggest factories is in the central city of Wuhan

Highlights
  • Lenovo warned it faced volatility from coronavirus outbreak
  • It is among companies facing disruptions to their supply chain
  • Local governments extended a Lunar New Year holiday to limit the virus

Chinese personal computer maker Lenovo warned on Thursday it faced short-term volatility and challenges from the coronavirus outbreak, as it reported a better than expected quarterly profit and record revenue.

The world's largest PC maker is among companies facing disruptions to their supply chain after local governments extended a Lunar New Year holiday and imposed strict travel curbs to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

One of Lenovo's biggest factories is in the central city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, where businesses remain shut, although its factories in the cities of Shenzhen and Hefei resumed work on February 10.

"The vast majority of the group's factories in China have reopened and are operational on a limited basis, although its suppliers and even logistics services across the countries remained impacted," Lenovo said in a statement.

"Nevertheless, given its extensive global footprint, the company is well-positioned to address the supply challenges by leveraging its strength as a global company with worldwide manufacturing capabilities and supply chain efficiency."

Shares of Apple and its suppliers dropped on Tuesday after the iPhone maker warned sales will not meet forecasts in the current quarter as the coronavirus outbreak was pressuring its supply chain.

Lenovo was given a respite after an early January trade agreement between Washington and Beijing eased 18 months of tensions.

Laptop computers were among $156 billion worth of Chinese goods that Washington had threatened to hit with tariffs in December, along with cellphones and toys, which US. President Donald Trump later decided not to implement.

Lenovo said on Thursday net profit for the quarter ended December rose 11 percent to $258 million thanks to strong demand for its PCs and smart devices, beating an average $223 million estimate of seven analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose to $14.1 billion from $14 billion in the same quarter last year, compared to an average $13.6 billion estimate of 10 analysts.

The global PC market grew 2.3 percent in the quarter to December, as customers replaced machines to migrate to Windows 10, market research firm Gartner said last month. Lenovo took a 24.8 percent market share during the quarter, ahead of rivals HP and Dell, it said.

Shares in Lenovo rose 2 percent by the midday break in Hong Kong on Thursday before the results. The have risen 5.7 percent since the start of the year but are still down more than a quarter from the 3-1/2-year high hit in April.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo, Coronavirus
Redmi K30 Pro 5G Reportedly Spotted on 3C Certification Site, With 33W Fast Charging
Microsoft Rolling Out New Optional Windows Updates Experience

Related Stories

Lenovo Warns of Coronavirus Challenges, Third-Quarter Profit Beats Expectations
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Extraction: Chris Hemsworth Stars in Netflix Film From Avengers: Endgame Alums
  2. Android 11 Developer Preview Released by Google: All You Need to Know
  3. iQoo 3 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  4. Realme X50 Pro 5G Price in India Said to Be Around Rs. 50,000
  5. Vu 4K Cinema LED Android TV Review
  6. LG W10 Alpha Debuts With Waterdrop-Style Notch, 19:9 Display
  7. Vivo Z6 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC Launching Later This Month
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone Makes Its India Debut: All You Need to Know
  9. Samsung Galaxy A71 Said to Launch in India Today
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Foxconn Says Cautiously Resuming China Output, Warns Coronavirus Will Hit Revenue
  2. Lenovo Warns of Coronavirus Challenges, Third-Quarter Profit Beats Expectations
  3. Samsung Patent Application Shows Waterfall Display, Tipped to Debut on Galaxy Note 20
  4. Samsung Galaxy Phone Users Puzzled by ‘Find My Mobile’ Push Notification, Company Says Was Unintentional
  5. Google Docs Autocorrect, Smart Compose Features Now Widely Available
  6. Microsoft Rolling Out New Optional Windows Updates Experience
  7. Redmi K30 Pro 5G Reportedly Spotted on 3C Certification Site, With 33W Fast Charging
  8. Google Contacts App Gets an Update; Will Let You Find Contacts Not Saved to Your Account
  9. Oppo Opens Registrations for Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Trial Version for 10 Phones in India: All Details
  10. Sony Xperia L4 With Triple Rear Cameras, Waterdrop-Style Display Notch Launched: Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.