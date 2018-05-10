Chinese technology major Lenovo on Thursday launched a new V-series laptop in India for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups. Called the Lenovo V330, its price starts from Rs. 48,000.

The Lenovo V330 laptop comes with entrepreneur-friendly flexibility features like an ultrabay drive that can house either an optical drive or an additional battery, a QuickCharge battery, an elegant spill-resistant backlit keyboard, USB Type-C, and USB 3.0 ports.

Commenting on the launch, Ashish Sikka, Director SMB, Lenovo India said, "SMEs are the backbone of the country's economy and are facing a digital crossroad on keeping their existing infrastructure versus expanding on mobile computing to meet the challenging demands of their customers. With the launch of the V series, we want to address our focus towards the next wave of business professionals and entrepreneurs who need affordable computing on the go without compromising on performance or security."

The Lenovo V330 is bundled with ThinkShutter - a physical webcam cover along with a touch-type fingerprint reader. The thin and stylish laptop comes with Intel technology, which is optimised for security, flexibility, and reliability. It has a 14-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) anti-glare display and a 720p webcam with camera shutter.

Last month, the company refreshed its Thinkpad lineup with a new range of ThinkPad X1 laptops in India. The latest Thinkpad portfolio comes with 8th-Gen Intel Core processors.