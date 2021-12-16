Technology News
loading

Lenovo ThinkVision T86, ThinkVision T75, ThinkVision T65 Large Format Displays Launched

Lenovo ThinkVision T86, ThinkVision T75, ThinkVision T65 will be available for purchase starting April 2022.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 16 December 2021 21:30 IST
Lenovo ThinkVision T86, ThinkVision T75, ThinkVision T65 Large Format Displays Launched

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkVision large format displays come in three sizes — 86-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch

Highlights
  • Lenovo ThinkVision LFD price starts at $4,999 (roughly Rs. 3.8 lakh)
  • The displays offer 4K resolution with 400 nits of peak brightness
  • Lenovo ThinkVision LFD runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box

Lenovo on Thursday announced three new ThinkVision large format displays (LFD) — ThinkVision T86, ThinkVision T75, and ThinkVision T65. These new ThinkVision LFDs are designed to be used in meeting rooms and classrooms. The new Lenovo ThinkVision LFDs get 4K displays, integrated whiteboard software, inbuilt speakers, microphones, and modular webcam for video conferencing. The Lenovo LFDs are powered by unnamed quad-core SoCs and run Android 9 Pie. The LFDs also get wireless projection through a W20 wireless dongle and multiple input and output ports for connectivity.

Lenovo ThinkVision T86, ThinkVision T75, ThinkVision T65 price

The new Lenovo ThinkVision T86 is priced at $7,999 (roughly Rs. 6.08 lakhs), while Lenovo ThinkVision T75 is priced at $6,999 (roughly Rs. 5.32 lakh), and Lenovo ThinkVision T65 is priced at $4,999 (roughly Rs. 3.8 lakh). All three ThinkVision LFDs will be available from April 2022. There is no information about their launch in India.

Lenovo ThinkVision T86, ThinkVision T75, ThinkVision T65 specifications

The newly launched Lenovo ThinkVisionlarge format displays are offered in three sizes. The ThinkVision T86 has an 86-inch display, the ThinkVision T75 gets a 75-inch display, and the ThinkVision T65 gets a 65-inch display. All three displays get 4K resolution with 400 nits of maximum brightness, anti-glare coating, and 20-point IR touch with 1mm touch accuracy.. The ThinkVision LFDs are powered by a quad-core processor with four Arm Cortex-A73 CPUs paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. They run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

ThinkVision LFDs get two 15W speakers and an 8-array of microphones with voice-tracking functionality. They also feature 4K AI-enhanced webcam for video conferencing with 122-degree field-of-view and 4x digital zoom. The webcam is secured by an anti-theft screw and is connected via a cableless USB connector. The Lenovo LFDs feature integrated whiteboard software which lets users "record ideas, write notes and even maximise brainstorming efficiency."

Connectivity options include dual Wi-Fi module and Bluetooth. The ports available at the front of Lenovo ThinkVision LFDs are an HDMI 2.0 port, a USB 3.0 port, a USB Type-C port, and a USB touch port. The ports on rear include an HDMI port, a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, a VGA port, a USB touch port, an RJ45 port, an RS232 port, an HDMI out port, an Audio Input/Output port, and a YPbPr port.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo, Lenovo ThinkVision, Lenovo ThinkVision T86, Lenovo ThinkVision T86 Price, Lenovo ThinkVision T86 Specifications, Lenovo ThinkVision T75, Lenovo ThinkVision T75 Price, Lenovo ThinkVision T75 Specifications, Lenovo ThinkVision T65, Lenovo ThinkVision T65 Price, Lenovo ThinkVision T65 Specifications, Large Format Displays
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Meta Said to Win Conditional EU Nod for Kustomer Buy
Honor Play 30 Plus 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Lenovo ThinkVision T86, ThinkVision T75, ThinkVision T65 Large Format Displays Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spider-Man No Way Home: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
  2. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  3. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 10MB Data for 1 Day
  4. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  5. All You Need to Know About The Witcher Season 2
  6. Vi Launches Four New Prepaid Recharge Plans: Details Here
  7. Acer India Brings Up to Rs. 40,000 Discount on Gaming Laptops in Sale
  8. Maxima Max Pro X6 Review: Are Smartwatches Under Rs. 5,000 Worth It?
  9. Spider-Man: No Way Home — Our Spoiler-Free Review
  10. How a Kochi Foodie Community Got Funding From Facebook
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo ThinkVision T86, ThinkVision T75, ThinkVision T65 Large Format Displays Launched
  2. UK Advertisement Watchdog Bans Crypto Companies From Hosting Ads
  3. Vi Launches Rs. 155, Rs. 239, Rs. 666, Rs. 699 Prepaid Recharge Plans: Benefits, Validity
  4. The Sound of 007: Apple TV+ Plans Documentary on James Bond Soundtracks
  5. Honor Play 30 Plus 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Meta Said to Win Conditional EU Nod for Kustomer Buy
  7. MG Motor to Release NFT Series of Over 1,000 Separate Tokens
  8. Clearview AI Facial Recognition Company Breached Privacy Law: French Watchdog CNIL
  9. Rise Conference Calls Off 2022 Event Citing COVID-19 Fears
  10. Realme GT 2 India Launch Tipped, Realme GT 2 Pro Likely to Come With 150-Degree Ultra Wide Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com