Lenovo on Thursday announced three new ThinkVision large format displays (LFD) — ThinkVision T86, ThinkVision T75, and ThinkVision T65. These new ThinkVision LFDs are designed to be used in meeting rooms and classrooms. The new Lenovo ThinkVision LFDs get 4K displays, integrated whiteboard software, inbuilt speakers, microphones, and modular webcam for video conferencing. The Lenovo LFDs are powered by unnamed quad-core SoCs and run Android 9 Pie. The LFDs also get wireless projection through a W20 wireless dongle and multiple input and output ports for connectivity.

Lenovo ThinkVision T86, ThinkVision T75, ThinkVision T65 price

The new Lenovo ThinkVision T86 is priced at $7,999 (roughly Rs. 6.08 lakhs), while Lenovo ThinkVision T75 is priced at $6,999 (roughly Rs. 5.32 lakh), and Lenovo ThinkVision T65 is priced at $4,999 (roughly Rs. 3.8 lakh). All three ThinkVision LFDs will be available from April 2022. There is no information about their launch in India.

Lenovo ThinkVision T86, ThinkVision T75, ThinkVision T65 specifications

The newly launched Lenovo ThinkVisionlarge format displays are offered in three sizes. The ThinkVision T86 has an 86-inch display, the ThinkVision T75 gets a 75-inch display, and the ThinkVision T65 gets a 65-inch display. All three displays get 4K resolution with 400 nits of maximum brightness, anti-glare coating, and 20-point IR touch with 1mm touch accuracy.. The ThinkVision LFDs are powered by a quad-core processor with four Arm Cortex-A73 CPUs paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. They run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

ThinkVision LFDs get two 15W speakers and an 8-array of microphones with voice-tracking functionality. They also feature 4K AI-enhanced webcam for video conferencing with 122-degree field-of-view and 4x digital zoom. The webcam is secured by an anti-theft screw and is connected via a cableless USB connector. The Lenovo LFDs feature integrated whiteboard software which lets users "record ideas, write notes and even maximise brainstorming efficiency."

Connectivity options include dual Wi-Fi module and Bluetooth. The ports available at the front of Lenovo ThinkVision LFDs are an HDMI 2.0 port, a USB 3.0 port, a USB Type-C port, and a USB touch port. The ports on rear include an HDMI port, a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, a VGA port, a USB touch port, an RJ45 port, an RS232 port, an HDMI out port, an Audio Input/Output port, and a YPbPr port.