Lenovo ThinkPad Z13, ThinkPad Z16 Laptops With New AMD Ryzen Processors Launched, Smart Clock Essential Debuts

ThinkPad Z13 is launched for $1,549 (roughly Rs. 115,600).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 4 January 2022 21:31 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 features a speaker system with Dolby Atmos support

Highlights
  • ThinkPad Z series comes preloaded with Windows 11
  • Lenovo Ambient Light Dock offers eight lighting modes
  • Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is compatible with streaming apps

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 and ThinkPad Z16 laptop models have been launched ahead of CES 2022 that kicks off on January 5. The new models in the ThinkPad series are powered by the latest AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 series processors and run on Windows 11 out of the box. The new ThinkPad Z13 features a 13.3-inch OLED display, while ThinkPad Z16 sports a 16-inch display OLED display. Both the models come with Dolby Vision support, support for low blue-light emission, and Dolby Atmos speaker system with Dolby Voice. Additionally, Lenovo has introduced a new ‘double-tap functionality' on TrackPoint that launches Communication QuickMenu for quick access to camera and microphone settings.

Additionally, the company has launched a new Lenovo Smart Clock Essential, which comes with Alexa in-built and an optional Ambient Light Dock, to enhance its smart home lineup. It has also added updates to the Lenovo Smart Frame.

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13, ThinkPad Z16 price and availability

ThinkPad Z13 will be available for purchase starting at $1,549 (roughly Rs. 1,15,600). ThinkPad Z16 will go on sale with a starting price tag of $2,099 (roughly Rs. 1,56,700 ). Both models will be available for purchase from May. It is said to come in Arctic Grey and Bronze shades.

However, Lenovo has not shared international pricing or availability for the new ThinkPad laptop models yet.

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 specifications

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 features a 13.5-inch IPS OLED 2.8K (2,880 x 1,620pixels) display with 400 nits of peak brightness, a 91.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It comes with support for low blue light emissions. ThinkPad Z13 comes preloaded with Windows 11 and has Dolby Vision support and a speaker system with Dolby Atmos support.

Under the hood, ThinkPad Z13 is equipped with AMD Ryzen Pro U-Series processor with integrated AMD Radeon graphics plus. ThinkPad Z13 is also available with an exclusive AMD Ryzen Pro processor. It offers up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. For storage, it comes with up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

For security, ThinkPad Z13 has integrated Lenovo's match-on-chip fingerprint reader into the keyboard and uses Microsoft Pluton security processor. Lenovo has provided an infrared full-HD camera with dual-array microphones and an aperture of f/2.0 along with eShutter on the new laptop.

Connectivity options on Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, LTE 4G, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, it sports a backlit keyboard and two USB 4.0 Type-C ports. Audio is handled by speakers that have Dolby Atmos support and Dolby's voice AI noise cancellation technology. By double-tapping the TrackPoint icon, users can quickly open the Communication QuickMenu for access to common camera and microphone settings.

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 is backed by a 50Wh battery with Rapid Charge fast charging support that Lenovo claims can deliver ''incredible battery'' life in applications like Teams and Zoom. In terms of dimensions, it measures 294.4x199.6x13.99mm and weighs 1.25kg.

Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 specifications

As mentioned, Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 features a 16-inch IPS OLED 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 92.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 400 nits of peak brightness. Like ThinkPad Z13 model, the ThinkPad Z16 also features Dolby Vision support and low blue light.

Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 is powered by AMD Ryzen Pro processor integrated with AMD Radeon graphics or optional AMD Radeon discrete graphics. It can be coupled with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe SSD. This laptop also includes a Microsoft Pluton security processor.

Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 comes with Dolby Atmos speaker system and supports Dolby Voice AI noise cancellation technology. It also includes a match-on-chip fingerprint reader integrated into the keyboard. Lenovo has outfitted the new device with a 70Wh battery.

Connectivity options on Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 include a backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6E, LTE 4G, Bluetooth 5.2, three USB 4.0 Type-C ports, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 measures 354.4x237.4x 15.8mm and weighs 1.97kg.

The new ThinkPad Z series laptop models are said to be made of recycled aluminum and vegan leather. Additionally, the packaging of the devices is also claimed to be made of recyclable and compostable bamboo and sugarcane.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential price and availability

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is priced at $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,400) and is expected to be available from this month. It comes in Misty Blue and Clay Red colour options. The Lenovo Ambient Light Dock costs $29.99.8 (roughly Rs. 2,200) and will be available from March.

The Lenovo Wireless Charging Dock with Night Light and Lenovo Smart Frame is already available in selected markets.

The India launch details of the Lenovo's new ThinkPad laptops and smart home accessories are yet to be announced.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential features

As the name suggests, Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is a smart clock with in-built Alexa voice assistant support that allows users to control the smart home device hands-free. It has an LED display and can be used for setting timers, alarms, and reminders. Also with Alexa, users can even add products to their Amazon cart or control their smart home devices.

It has a USB port for charging and allows connectivity over Wi-Fi. It features a 3W smart speaker that plays music from Amazon Music and similar streaming apps, as well as audiobooks and podcasts.

The clock faces can be customised with the Lenovo Ambient Light Dock. It allows users to personalise the Smart Clock Essential. Lenovo Ambient Light Dock can be used as a nightlight on the clock's base to provide ambient light with eight lighting modes.

With Lenovo Smart Frame, which was also launched alongside, images from a phone can be exhibited on it. The digital frame also allows posting virtual sticky notes now. Lenovo Smart Frame is said to get support for Instagram soon and is now on sale in the US and Australia.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Lenovo ThinkPad Z13, ThinkPad Z16 Laptops With New AMD Ryzen Processors Launched, Smart Clock Essential Debuts
