Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 Series Laptops Refreshed With Intel Tiger Lake and AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 i (Intel variant) comes with up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 vPro CPU with Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 February 2021 12:28 IST
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2i is offered in Black and Storm Grey colours

Highlights
  • Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 offers 15.5 hours of battery life
  • Lenovo has not shared exact specifications for the AMD variant
  • Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 comes with Dolby speaker system

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 series has been refreshed with the latest Intel Tiger Lake CPUs and AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. The ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 is the name given to the AMD variant and ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 i is the name given to the Intel variant. It boasts of taller 16:10 aspect ratio for more screen real estate and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity with the option of 5G. Additionally, Lenovo has also updated its other ThinkPad models including the ThinkPad T14 series, ThinkPad L14, ThinkPad L15, and ThinkPad P14s series.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 price, availability

The ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 from Lenovo starts at $1,139 (roughly Rs. 82,400) while the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 i starts at $1,299 (roughly Rs. 94,000). It is available in Black and Storm Grey colour options. While the AMD option will be available from May, the Intel variant will be available from next month.

As of now, Lenovo has not shared details on international availability for its refreshed ThinkPad lineup.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 specifications, features

While Lenovo has not shared exact details for the AMD variant except for the processor, the Intel and AMD models can be expected to carry the same specifications. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 comes with Windows 10 Pro and the Intel variant features a 13.3-inch 16:10 WUXGA IPS display with 300 nit peak brightness and 100 percent coverage of sRGB colour space. There is also a touch variant of this display. Lenovo is also offering a Privacy Guard Non-Touch panel with 500 nit peak brightness. You can also get a WQXGA Low Power IPS panel with 400 nit peak brightness, 100 percent sRGB coverage, and Low Blue Light.

Under the hood, the Intel variant can be equipped with up to an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 vPro CPU and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. You get up to 32GB LPDDR4x RAM clocked at 4,266Mhz and up to 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD for storage. Lenovo says the 54.7Whr battery on the ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 can last up to 15.5 hours and there seems to be a 41Whr battery option as well that is rated for 12 hours of battery life. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E/ Wi-Fi 6, NFC, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A 3.2 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and an audio jack. There is optional 5G connectivity as well. The AMD model is limited to Wi-Fi 6 and does not support Wi-Fi 6E.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 can be equipped with a backlit keyboard with 1.5mm key stroke. The audio is handled by front facing Dolby Audio speaker system and there are two far-field microphones as well. In terms of dimensions, the laptop measures 305.8x217.06x18.19mm and weighs 1.19kg.

Lenovo has also refreshed its ThinkPad X13 Yoga, ThinkPad T14s series, ThinkPad T14 series, ThinkPad T15, ThinkPad L14, ThinkPad L15, ThinkPad P14s series, and ThinkPad P15s. They also offer a choice between Intel Tiger Lake and AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. They get Wi-Fi 6E support on the Intel models and Wi-Fi 6 n the AMD ones with option 5G connectivity. They also get Dolby speaker systems and fingerprint readers for security.

Vineet Washington
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 Series Laptops Refreshed With Intel Tiger Lake and AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs
