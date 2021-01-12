Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga and ThinkPad X12 Detachable laptop models have been launched during the CES 2021 virtual event. Lenovo is calling the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga its thinnest ThinkPad ever and it comes with a taller 3:2 aspect ratio. The X1 Titanium Yoga also has Dolby Vision HDR support and Dolby Atmos speaker system. Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable is a 2-in-1 laptop that supports input from the optional Lenovo Precision Pen or Lenovo Digital Pen. Additionally, Lenovo has refreshed its ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 and X1 Yoga Gen 6 laptop models as well.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, ThinkPad X12 Detachable, ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9, X1 Yoga Gen 6 price

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga starts at $1,899 (roughly Rs. 1.39 Lakh) and Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable starts from $1,149 (roughly Rs. 84,300). Both laptop models will be available from this month. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 starts at $1,429 (roughly Rs. 1.04 Lakh) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 starts at $1,569 (roughly Rs. 1.15 Lakh). Both models will be available from February.

Lenovo has not shared international pricing or availability for the ThinkPad laptop models yet.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga specifications

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga features a 13.5-inch 2K (2,256x1,504 pixels) with 450 nits peak brightness and 201ppi pixel density. You get 100 percent coverage of sRGB colour space. It also comes with Dolby Vision HDR support and Dolby Atmos speaker system. Under the hood, the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is equipped with up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 vPro processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM. For storage, it comes with up to a 1TB PCIe SSD.

Connectivity options on Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga include Wi-Fi 6, LTE 4G, 5G, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Audio is handled by two speakers that have Dolby Atmos support and you also get four 360-degree microphones. In terms of dimensions, it measures 297.5x232.7x11.5mm and weighs 1.15kg.

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable specifications

LenovoThinkPad X12 Detachable features a 12.3-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 3:2 aspect ratio and 400 nits peak brightness. It is protected with Gorilla Glass 5. The 2-in-1 laptop is powered by up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 vPro processor with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. You get up to 16GB LPDDR4x and up to a 1TB NVMe SSD for storage. Connectivity options on the ThinkPad X12 Detachable include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, LTE, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.2 Type-C port, a SIM slot (Nano), and a headphone microphone combo jack.

It comes with Dolby Premium App and dual-array microphones. The ThinkPad X12 Detachable is backed by a 42Wh battery that Lenovo claims can last up to 9.98 hours. In terms of dimensions, it measures 283.3x203.5x8.8mm and weighs 1.1kg with the keyboard.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 specifications

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 has multiple display configurations, all of which are 14-inch in size and come with 16:10 aspect ratio. You can opt for a UHD display with HDR400 and 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour space. There is also a full-HD, 400 nits peak brightness, 100 percent sRGB display option that is available with and without touch. The laptop can also be equipped with a full-HD, 500 nits peak brightness, 100 percent sRGB, touch display.

It is powered by up to an 11th-Generation Intel Core i7 vPro processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, up to 32GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 2TB Gen 4 PCIe SSD storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, LTE 4G, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a headphone microphone combo jack, and a SIM card slot (optional with WWAN). It also comes with a Dolby Atmos speaker system with Dolby Voice and four 360-degree microphones. The dimensions of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 are 314.5x221.6x14.9mm and it weighs 1.13kg.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 specifications

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 comes with a 14-inch display with up to UHD resolution, HDR400, 16:10 aspect ratio, with touch and non-touch options. It is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 vPro processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, up to 32GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. Lenovo says the 57Wh battery can give up to 15 hours or runtime. It comes with Dolby Atmos speaker system with Dolby Voice and four 360-degree microphones.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, LTE 4G, LTE 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a headphone microphone combo jack. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 measures 314.4x223x14.9mm and weighs 1.39kg.

