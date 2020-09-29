Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano With Intel 11th-Gen Tiger Lake Processors Launched

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano has been launched as the lightest ThinkPad ever, as claimed by the company. It is powered by the latest Intel 11th-generation Tiger Lake Core processors and comes with a taller 16:10 display. The ThinkPad X1 Nano supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos as well. It has slim bezels on the side and relatively thick bezels on the top and bottom. Further, Lenovo has also announced that the ThinkPad X1 Fold is up for pre-orders in select regions with sales starting in the coming weeks.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold: Price, availability

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano price starts at $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1.03 lakh) and is expected to go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2020. It will be offered in a single Black colour with an optional carbon fibre weave top cover.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold that was originally unveiled at CES 2020 back in January this year, is now up for pre-orders and has a starting price of $2,499 (roughly Rs. 1.84 lakh). It will start shipping in the coming weeks.

Lenovo has not shared the exact sales dates for either of the products, or the pricing and availability for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano in the Indian market. The ThinkPad X1 Fold is listed on the company's Indian website but it is unclear when it will go on sale.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano specifications

The ThinkPad X1 Nano features a 13-inch 2K display with 2,160x1,350 pixels resolution and 450 nits peak brightness. You also get 100 percent coverage of sRGB colour space and support for Dolby Vision. There is also an option for a touch display with the same specifications. The X1 Nano is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It can be equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB PCIe SSD for storage.

The ThinkPad X1 Nano comes with a 48Wh battery that can last for up to 17.3 hours on a single charge. It charges via a USB Type-C port at 65W. The audio is handled by a Dolby Atmos speaker system and four 360-degree microphones. For connectivity, the ThinkPad X1 Nano comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an audio jack, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201, 802.11ax, LTE 5G CAT20, LTE 4G CAT9, and Bluetooth 5.0. The thin and light laptop measures 292.8x207.7x13.87mm and weighs 907 grams.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold specifications

The ThinkPad X1 Fold features a 13.3-inch Flexible QXGA OLED display with 2,048x1,536 pixels resolution, 4:3 aspect ratio, and 300 nits peak brightness. You also get 95 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space. The touchscreen laptop supports Dolby Vision as well. Under the hood, the foldable screen laptop is powered by Intel Core processor with Intel Hybrid Technology, along with integrated Intel UHD 11th-Gen graphics. It comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM clocked at 4,267MHz and up to 1TB PCIe-NVMe M.2 SSD for storage.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold by Lenovo is backed by a 50Wh battery that can last up to 8.5 hours. It charges through an USB Type-C port at 65W and supports rapid charging. The Dolby Atmos speaker system takes care of the audio and connectivity options include WiFi 6, WLAN 802.11ax, 5G sub 6GHz with 4G LTE (CAT20) coverage, Bluetooth 5.1, two USB 3.2 Type-C Gen-2 ports, and a SIM card slot. When folded, the ThinkPad X1 Fold measures 158.2x236.0x27.8mm whereas in its unfolded state, it measures 299.4x236.0x11.5mm. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold weighs 999 grams.

