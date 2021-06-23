Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4, ThinkPad L13 Gen 2, ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2, IdeaPad 5i Chromebook, and IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook models have been launched. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme is a powerful machine in a thin and light form factor designed for digital creatives and prosumers. The two ThinkPad L-series laptop models come with the latest AMD Ryzen Mobile processors, while the two Chromebook models from Lenovo come with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processors.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4, ThinkPad L13 Gen 2, ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2, IdeaPad 5i Chromebook, IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook: Price

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 starts at EUR 2,099 (roughly Rs. 1.86 lakh), the the ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 starts at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 57,600), and the ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 starts at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 66,500). These will be available for purchase from August this year.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook starts at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 35,400) and will be available from July in Sand and Storm Grey colours. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook also starts at EUR 399 but will be available this month in Abyss Blue and Iron Grey colours.

As of now, Lenovo has not shared details on international availability for its new laptop and Chromebook models.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 specifications, features

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme runs Windows 10 Pro and features a 16-inch display with up to 4K resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, 600 nits of peak brightness, HDR400 certification, and 10-bit colour. Under the hood, it comes with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series vPro processor with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU that has 16GB VRAM. You get up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD for storage. There is a 90Whr battery in the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 that can last up to 10.7 hours as per Lenovo. It has Dolby Atmos Speaker System as well. For connectivity, it comes with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, an HDMI 2.1 port, two USB Type-C 3.1 ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SD card reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an optional SIM (Nano) slot. In terms of dimensions, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme measures 359.5x253.8x17.7mm and weighs 1.81 kg.

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2, ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2: Specifications, features

Both models come with Windows 10 Pro and feature 13.3-inch displays with 300 nits of peak brightness. The Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 offers up to full-HD resolution and optional touch interface while the ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 comes with only a touchscreen full-HD display. Under the hood, they are powered by up to AMD Ryzen 5000 Pro series processors with integrated AMD Radeon graphics. They can be equipped with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and up to 1TB PCIe SSD. Both come with 46Whr batteries that can last for a little over 10 hours. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, an HDMI 2.0 port, two USB Type-C 3.2 ports, two USB Type-A 3.2 ports, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 comes with an optional rear-facing camera, measures 311.5x219x17.6mm, and weighs 1.43 kg. The Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 measures 311.5x219x17.6mm and weighs 1.38 kg.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook, Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook: Specifications, features

The new IdeaPad models from Lenovo run Google's Chrome OS and come with up to Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPUs. The IdeaPad 5i Chromebook features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) touchscreen IPS display with 300 nits of peak brightness. The IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook, on the other hand, comes with a 13.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS touchscreen display with 250 nits of peak brightness. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook can be equipped with up to 8GB LPDDR4 RAM and up to a 512GB SSD. The IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook is offered in a single 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB PCle SSD version. Both the laptops come with dual 2W stereo speakers with Waves Audio tuning. Battery life is said to be up to 10 hours for the Chromebook models. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook weighs 1.42 kg and the IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook weighs 1.35 kg.