Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, X1 Yoga, T490, X390, L13, L13 Yoga Laptops Refreshed With Intel Comet Lake CPUs

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, X1 Yoga, T490, X390, L13, L13 Yoga Laptops Refreshed With Intel Comet Lake CPUs

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon refresh will be available from September, and is priced at $ 1,479.

By | Updated: 28 August 2019 18:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, X1 Yoga, T490, X390, L13, L13 Yoga Laptops Refreshed With Intel Comet Lake CPUs

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon comes with Project Athena branding

Highlights
  • Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is priced starting at $1,609
  • ThinkPad T490 and X390 start at $1,129 and $1,019 respectively
  • ThinkPad L13 and L13 Yoga refreshes will be available in October

Lenovo has refreshed its ThinkPad and Yoga laptops to introduce the 10th generation Intel Comet Lake processors. The Thinkpad X1 Carbon and Thinkpad X1 Yoga gets an upgrade in CPUs, but the exteriors remain the same. The ThinkPad T490 and X390 are also getting processor upgrades as well, with Core i5 and Core i7 options available. The ThinkPad L13 and L13 Yoga are an update to L390 model, and are thinner and lighter in comparison. They also offer Intel's Comet Lake chipsets.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, ThinkPad X1 Yoga

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon refresh offers Lenovo 10th generation Comet Lake CPUs in Core i5 and Core i7 configurations. It also comes with Project Athena machine branding from Intel which essentially means a guarantee that the hardware meets performance and power standards, including long battery life. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon with Comet Lake CPUs claims to last up to 18.5 hours of average use. Apart from this, all of the specifications are similar to the seventh-gen model revealed at CES 2019 earlier this year. The refresh will be available from September, and is priced at $ 1,479 (roughly Rs. 1,06,100).

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga refresh also has the same exterior as the current model, but it offers the latest Comet Lake CPUs. There's no Project Athena branding here, but it will also be available in September. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is priced starting at $1,609 (roughly Rs. 1,15,400).

Both Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga and ThinkPad X1 Carbon come with two USB 3.1 ports, HDMI out, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The ThinkPad X1 Yoga has one Thunderbolt 3 port, whereas the ThinkPad X1 Carbon packs two. In terms of the display, the buyers will have the options to go for a 4K, a 1440p or 1080p screen with both Lenovo notebooks.

Lenovo ThinkPad T490, ThinkPad X390

The ThinkPad T490 and X390 have also been refreshed with the new Comet Lake CPUs. The exterior remains unchanged on these two laptops, and they will arrive in October. The price of the ThinkPad T490 and X390 start at $1,129 (roughly Rs. 81,100) and $1,019 (roughly Rs. 73,100) respectively. The two laptops offer features like PrivacyGuard which is physical shutter for the webcam, a new BIOS with “self-healing” capabilities, Intel Wi-Fi 6 Gig+, HDR display with Dolby Vision, and more.

Lenovo ThinkPad L13, ThinkPad L13 Yoga

Lastly, Lenovo has also refreshed the ThinkPad L13 and ThinkPad L13 Yoga laptops, and they are probably the cheapest of the lot announced today. They are an update to the old L390 model, and are thinner and lighter in comparison, apart from the 10th-generation Comet Lake CPUs. The Verge reports that Lenovo brings brighter displays, smaller bezels, an optional IR camera for Windows Hello, and a sliding “ThinkShutter” integrated webcam cover. The two models will be available in October, and are priced starting at $749 (roughly Rs. 53,700) and $919 (roughly Rs. 65,900) respectively.

Both models are 0.7-inches thick, come with a 180-degree hinge, stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium, support up to 1080p IPS display, and come with Lenovo's Rapid Charge system that can give you an 80 percent charge in 60 minutes.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, Lenovo ThinkPad L13, Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga, Lenovo ThinkPad T490, Lenovo ThinkPad X390, Lenovo, Intel Comet Lake CPUs
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Digital Tax Deal in Works but Key Questions 'Outstanding': OECD
Honor Smartphones
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, X1 Yoga, T490, X390, L13, L13 Yoga Laptops Refreshed With Intel Comet Lake CPUs
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  2. Realme XT First Impressions
  3. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Price and Variants Leaked
  4. Realme XT Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  5. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Leaked in Case Renders and Hands-On Video
  6. Pixel Smartphones to Get Android 10 From September 3: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy A10s With Massive 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Sacred Games Writer Varun Grover Answers Every Question You Had
  9. Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z, Reno 2F With Quad Rear Camera Launched in India
  10. Vivo Nex 3 5G to Launch in September, Video Teaser Tips Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, X1 Yoga, T490, X390, L13, L13 Yoga Laptops Refreshed With Intel Comet Lake CPUs
  2. Android 10 to Roll Out to Pixel Devices Starting September 3: Report
  3. Mr. Robot Season 4 Release Date, Trailer Unveiled
  4. Google Pay Set to Tap Into 12 Million Kirana Stores in India
  5. Facebook Tightens Rules for US Political Advertisers Ahead of 2020 Election
  6. Google to Move Pixel Smartphone Production to Vietnam: Report
  7. SpaceX's Mars Rocket Prototype Rattles Nerves of Nearby Residents in Texas Flight Test
  8. Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z, and Reno 2F With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  9. Secretive Space Drone Just Broke Its Own Orbit Record, and Almost No One Knows What It's Doing
  10. Infinix Hot 8 India Launch Expected on September 4, Price Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.