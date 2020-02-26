Lenovo has added nine new laptops to its ThinkPad series and all the upcoming laptops will either use the AMD Ryzen Pro 4000 processors or 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors, the company announced in a note Monday. Around the same time last year, the company unveiled its last line of ThinkPad-series products which ran on Intel processors. Lenovo was originally scheduled to launch the new laptops at this year's MWC show in Barcelona, but the event was cancelled over coronavirus concerns.

According to the note released by the Chinese tech giant, three laptops were added to ThinkPad's premium T-series (ThinkPad T14, ThinkPad T14s, and ThinkPad T15). Other than this, two X-series (ThinkPad X13 and ThinkPad X13 Yoga) laptops and four L-series (ThinkPad L14, ThinkPad L15, ThinkPad L13, and ThinkPad L13 Yoga) laptops were revealed on Monday. The note also said that the new ThinkPad models will offer Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) connectivity, regardless of the processor. The company didn't reveal the exact date of launch however, all the new laptops are expected to release in the second quarter of this year.

In the latest ThinkPad T-series of Lenovo, the laptops will feature Modern Standby, Wake on Voice, Dolby Audio Speaker System and brighter displays with optional Dolby Vision. Whereas, the ThinkPad X-series will echo the similar features of the T-series in a more affordable range. The new ThinkPad T14 and ThinkPad T14s will be priced starting at $849 (roughly Rs. 61,000) and $1,029 (roughly Rs. 74,000), respectively. The top variant of the new ThinkPad T-series laptop will be priced at $1,079 (roughly Rs. 77,000). The two ThinkPad X-series laptops will be priced starting at $849 (roughly Rs. 61,000) and $1,099 (roughly Rs. 78,000).

Last year at the time of the launch, the base model of the T-series started at $999 (roughly Rs. 70,900) and the lowest variant of the X-series was priced at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 78,000).

The ThinkPad L-series will also be refreshed with both the 10th-gen Intel Core and AMD Ryzen Pro 4000 processors. New features that Lenovo is touting include rapid-access unified communications keys on the L15 and L14. Very little is known about Lenovo's L13 and L13 Yoga of the L-series. According to the price listed in the note, the base model ThinkPad L13 laptop is expected to start at $679 (roughly Rs. 48,000) and while the top variant of the series will be priced at $799 (roughly Rs. 57,000). Both ThinkPad L14 and ThinkPad L15 are expected to be priced starting at $649 (roughly 46,000).