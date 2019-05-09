Technology News
  Lenovo ThinkPad T495, ThinkPad T495s, ThinkPad X395 Unveiled With AMD Ryzen 7 Pro, FreeSync Support

Lenovo ThinkPad T495, ThinkPad T495s, ThinkPad X395 Unveiled With AMD Ryzen 7 Pro, FreeSync Support

All three laptops come with integrated AMD Radeon Vega graphics.

Updated: 9 May 2019 16:46 IST
Lenovo ThinkPad T495, ThinkPad T495s, ThinkPad X395 Unveiled With AMD Ryzen 7 Pro, FreeSync Support

The new ThinkPad trio features the ThinkShutter camera cover for privacy

Highlights
  • The ThinkPad T495 and ThinkPad T495s pack a 14-inch display
  • All three laptops support the RapidCharge fast charging technology
  • The trio also packs IR camera for Windows Hello authentication

Lenovo has added three new laptops to its ThinkPad series by unveiling the ThinkPad T495, ThinkPad T495s, and the ThinkPad X395. The three new ThinkPad series laptops are powered by the second gen AMD Ryzen 7 Pro series mobile processors with integrated AMD Vega graphics, all encased in the signature black ThinkPad series chassis. Lenovo has equipped the new laptops with a more efficient battery, brighter display, and the ThinkShutter camera cover for added privacy among other features. The ThinkPad T495, ThinkPad T495s, and the ThinkPad X395 are set to hit the market starting May.

Lenovo ThinkPad T495 price, specifications

The ThinkPad T495 packs a 14-inch display with up to full-HD resolution, peak brightness of 400 nits, and AMD Radeon FreeSync support for a better gaming experience. One can also choose a lower-resolution HD display with lesser brightness output. The new Lenovo offering is powered by up to a second gen AMD Ryzen 7 Pro mobile processor with integrated AMD Radeon Vega graphics, ticking alongside up to 32GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The storage options go up to 1TB of PCIe and 256GB of SATA SSD.

The ThinkPad T495 packs a 50Whr battery and supports RapidCharge technology courtesy of a 65W Type-C charger. Connectivity is handled by Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-channel Wi-Fi 8.2.11ac. Port selection includes a USB Type-A 3.1 Gen1 port, one USB Type-A 3.1 Gen2 port, one HDMI 2.0 port, RJ45, microSD Card Reader, audio jack, and two USB Type-C Gen2 ports. The Lenovo ThinkPad T495 carries a starting price of $939 (roughly Rs. 69,000) and will hit the shelves in May.

Lenovo ThinkPad T495s price, specifications

The Lenovo ThinkPad T495s packs a 14-inch full-HD display with a peak brightness of 400 nits and AMD FreeSync support, but unlike the ThinkPad T495, it does not an offer HD screen variant. It is powered by the second gen AMD Ryzen 7 Pro mobile processors working in tandem with integrated UMA AMD Radeon Vega graphics. It packs a lower amount of RAM at 16GB and is offered in configurations with up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage.

thinkpad t495s ThinkPad

The Lenovo ThinkPad T495s packs a 14-inch full-HD display with peak 400 nits brightness

 

The ThinkPad T495s has a larger 57Whr battery with RapidCharge support. Port selection and wireless connectivity standards are identical to the ThinkPad T495, and so are the other features such as fingerprint sensor, IR camera, Dolby Audio Premium, and 360-degree far-field microphones. The ThinkPad T495s starts at $1,089 (roughly Rs. 76,000) and will become available in June.

Lenovo ThinkPad X395 price, specifications

The ThinkPad X395 is powered by the second gen AMD Ryzen 7 Pro processor ticking alongside integrated AMD Radeon Vega graphics. The laptop comes equipped with 16GB of LPDRR4 RAM paired with up to 1TB of PCIe or 256GB of SATA SSD. The ThinkPad X395 packs a smaller 48Whr battery compared to its new T-series siblings, but it does offer support for RapidCharge technology which is claimed to charge the battery from zero to 80 percent in just an hour.

thinkpad x395 ThinkPad

Photo Credit: The ThinkPad X395 comes with a smaller 13.3-inch display available in HD and full-HD variants

 

The ThinkPad X395 packs a smaller 13.3-inch display, which is offered in a choice between HD and full-HD resolutions and brightness of up to 400 nits, complete with AMD FreeSync support. Fingerprint sensor, IR camera, Dolby Audio Premium, and 360-degree far-field microphones are among the features that are common between the freshly launched T-series laptops and the ThinkPad X395.

Wireless connectivity is handled by Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, while the port selection is identical to the ThinkPad T495. The base variant of the ThinkPad X395 carries a price tag of $1,089 (roughly Rs. 76,000) and it will be up for grabs in June.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Lenovo ThinkPad X395 Laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad X395 Laptop

Display size13.30-inch
RAM16GB
OSWindows 10 Pro
SSD256GB
GraphicsAMD Radeon Integrated Graphics
Weight1.28kg
Lenovo ThinkPad T495s Laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad T495s Laptop

Display size14.00-inch
RAM16GB
OSWindows 10 Pro
SSD1TB
GraphicsAMD Radeon Integrated Graphics
Weight1.35kg
Lenovo ThinkPad T495 Laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad T495 Laptop

Display size14.00-inch
RAM32GB
OSWindows 10 Pro
SSD256GB
GraphicsAMD Radeon Integrated Graphics
Weight1.54kg
Further reading: Lenovo, ThinkPad T495, ThinkPad T495s, ThinkPad X395, AMD Ryzen Pro, AMD Vega, FreeSync
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Lenovo ThinkPad T495, ThinkPad T495s, ThinkPad X395 Unveiled With AMD Ryzen 7 Pro, FreeSync Support
Comment
 
 

