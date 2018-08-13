Lenovo has launched two new products - ThinkPad P1 and ThinkPad P72 - for professionals looking for powerful hardware. The Lenovo P1 workstation notebook is touted to be the thinnest and lightest laptop by the company, measuring at 18.4mm and weighing at 1.7kgs. Both the laptops are powered by the 8th-gen Intel Xeon processors. The ThinkPad P72, successor of last year's ThinkPad P71, is also a powerhouse and it brings top of the class hardware as well. Both the devices will go on sale in the end of August.

Starting with the ThinkPad P71, as mentioned, its big USP is its slim form factor and light weight. The ThinkPad P71 is the lightest and the thinnest laptop from the company yet. It sports a 15.6-inch touchscreen display with 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, and is powered by the 8th-gen Intel Xeon E-2176M six core processor with vPro (2.70GHz, up to 4.40GHz with Turbo Boost Technology, 12MB Cache) paired with up to Nvidia Quadro P2000 graphic card. It offers 64GB of DDR4 memory, and 4TB storage.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P71 sports a black carbon fibre finish, and has passed 12 military-grade testing requirements and more than 200 quality checks. It supports two Thunderbolt ports, as well as more traditional connectors like USB 3.1 Gen 1 and HDMI. It runs on Windows 10, supports Bluetooth 5.0 and offers battery life of up to 13 hours depending on the usage. Lenovo ThinkPad P1 is priced in the market at $1,949 (roughly Rs. 135,700).

Coming to the Lenovo ThinkPad P72, this one sports a slightly larger 17.3-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) display. It is powered by the 8th gen Intel Xeon E-2186M six core processor with vPro (2.90GHz, up to 4.80GHz with Turbo Boost Technology, 12MB Cache) paired with up to NVIDIA Quadro P5200 16GB graphics card. It offers up to 128GB DDR4 memory, and 6TB storage options.

Lenovo ThinkPad P72 will be available by the end of August

It comes with a fingerprint reader support and facial recognition with Windows Hello support. Dimensions are at 416mm x 281 mm x 24.5mm-29.4mm, and the laptop weighs a hefty 3.4 kgs. Ports include two Thunderbolt 3 ports, three USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, one HDMI 2.0, a 4-in-1 SD card reader, and a Mini DisplayPort as well. Pre-loaded software includes Lenovo Vantage, McAfee LiveSafe, (30-day trial), and Microsoft Office 2016 (trial version). The Lenovo ThinkPad P72 is priced at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 125,400) respectively.