Lenovo ThinkPad L390 and ThinkPad L390 Yoga With Upgraded Intel 'Whiskey Lake' CPUs Announced

, 18 December 2018
Lenovo ThinkPad L390 and ThinkPad L390 Yoga With Upgraded Intel 'Whiskey Lake' CPUs Announced

Highlights

  • The new laptop and 2-in-1 use Intel's latest 'Whiskey Lake' CPUs
  • Details of prices and availability in India are not yet known
  • The ThinkPad L-series is aimed at value-conscious business users

Lenovo has refreshed some of its business-minded ThinkPad laptops and ThinkPad Yoga 2-in-1s with Intel's refreshed 8th Gen ‘Whiskey Lake' mobile processors. The models receiving the updates fall into the affordable mainstream ThinkPad L-series, aimed at price-sensitive business users who aren't looking for the slimmest or lightest machines, but who value the reliability and security features of classic ThinkPads. Lenovo says these machines are aimed at new-age workers who need mobility and the flexibility to be creative anywhere.

The new ThinkPad L390 and ThinkPad L390 Yoga both feature 13.3-inch anti-glare full-HD touchscreens and Lenovo's trademark ThinkPad keyboard. Both will be available in black and silver. They are fairly straightforward upgrades of the ThinkPad L380 and ThinkPad L380 Yoga respectively, with the latest generation of Intel processors. Both support Lenovo's ThinkShield security services including fingerprint readers and TPM 2.0 chips for secure remote corporate management.

Both models are 18.8mm thin and weigh less than 1.6kg. Lenovo says they both meet military-grade specifications for physical endurance. CPU options start with Intel's low-end Celeron CPUs but go up to the new Intel Core i5-8265U and Core i7-8565U, based on the new 14nm Whiskey Lake refresh which falls under Intel's 8th Gen Core family.

Both models will be available with up to 32GB of RAM and PCIe SSDs topping out at 512GB. Gigabit Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, and NFC are supported. Battery life is claimed to be up to 14 hours for the ThinkPad L390 and up to 12 hours for the ThinkPad L390 Yoga, though both have the same 45WHr battery capacity rating.

The new models feature two USB Type-C ports each, as well as Type-A ports, a full-sized HDMI video output, and a microSD card slot. The ThinkPad L390 Yoga features an Active Pen stylus with a silo within the device's body to stow it when not in use. Lenovo also touts its unique hinge-mounted “word-facing” camera that lets users take photos or video of their surroundings.

The ThinkPad L390 will go on sale in the US this month starting at $659 (approximately Rs. 47,735) while the base model of the ThinkPad L390 Yoga will cost $889 (approximately Rs. 64,395). It is not yet known when these models will make their way to India.

Further reading: Lenovo, ThinkPad, Lenovo ThinkPad, Lenovo ThinkPad L390, Lenovo ThinkPad L390 launch, Lenovo ThinkPad L390 Yoga, Lenovo ThinkPad L390 Yoga launch
Lenovo ThinkPad L390 and ThinkPad L390 Yoga With Upgraded Intel 'Whiskey Lake' CPUs Announced
