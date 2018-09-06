Lenovo has expanded its ThinkPad E range of notebooks in India by launching the ThinkPad E480. Targeted at small and medium businesses (SMBs) and startups, the new notebook model is powered by the eighth-generation Intel Core processor and come with as much as 32GB of RAM. Lenovo has also provided a splash-resistant build that comes with 11-grade military specifications. There is additionally up to 13 hours of battery life and the latest fingerprint sensor as an option. The Lenovo ThinkPad E480 comes with a starting price of Rs. 32,999. It is also touted to have various security features, sleek design, and standardised connectivity.

The Lenovo ThinkPad E480 comes with a 14-inch display that comes in IPS LCD full-HD (1080p) and TN HD (720p) panel. Under the hood, there are options to pick from the eighth-generation Intel Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 with up to 8M cache and 1.8GHz of clock speed. The Windows 10-running notebook has up to 32GB of RAM, apart from an optional AMD Radeon RX 500 dedicated graphics card with 2GB DDR5 video memory. There is dual drive capability that lets you add up to 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD and up to 500GB HDD. Lenovo has given a six-row, spill-resistant backlit keyboard that comes along with a TrackPoint pointing device.

On the multimedia front, the Lenovo ThinkPad E480 has Dolby Advanced speakers. There is a three-cell battery that is claimed to deliver up to 13 hours of backup on a single charge. The battery is backed by Quick charge technology. Also, there is an optional Touch Type fingerprint reader and dTPM 2.0 chip to deliver an enhanced security to SMBs and startups. Furthermore, Lenovo has offered sealed battery warranty along with three-year coverage for non-CRU batteries and up to five years of on-site warranty.

"With the launch of this laptop, we believe the SMB market will be able to keep their employees happy as well enhance their work productivity. At Lenovo, our objective is to enable SMBs to increase productivity, reduce costs of maintenance and grow their business. With the launch of the ThinkPad E480 series, we have addressed their need for reliable, durable and secure laptops with easy maintenance," said Ashish Sikka, Director SMB, Lenovo India, in a press release while announcing the new launch.