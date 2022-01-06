Technology News
  CES 2022: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, X1 Carbon, X1 Nano Refreshed With 12th Gen Intel Core Alder Lake Processors

CES 2022: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, X1 Carbon, X1 Nano Refreshed With 12th Gen Intel Core Alder Lake Processors

Lenovo will offer Intel vPro processor options with all three ThinkBook X1 models announced at CES.

By David Delima | Updated: 6 January 2022 11:36 IST
CES 2022: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, X1 Carbon, X1 Nano Refreshed With 12th Gen Intel Core Alder Lake Processors

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano features a fingerprint scanner and a full-HD+ infrared camera

Highlights
  • ThinkPad X1 Yoga, X1 Carbon, and X1 Nano are MIL-STD 810H certified
  • The new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 series is aimed at hybrid workers
  • ThinkPad X1 Yoga, X1 Carbon, and X1 Nano come with Intel Iris Xe graphics

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, ThinkPad X1 Carbon, and ThinkPad X1 Nano were announced as updated models for this year at CES 2022 on Thursday, January 6. The company's premium laptops have been refreshed and are aimed at “hybrid workers”, promising them higher performance, better camera and audio capabilities and security. The new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (7th Gen), ThinkPad X1 Carbon (10th Gen), and ThinkPad X1 Nano (2nd Gen) are equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core processors (Lenovo is also offering Intel vPro options including U15 and P28 chips) and run on Windows 11.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, ThinkPad X1 Carbon, and ThinkPad X1 Nano price, availability

The new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (7th Gen) is priced at $1,749 (roughly Rs. 1,30,100) while Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (10th Gen) is priced at $1,639 (roughly Rs. 1,22,000). Both laptops will be available from March 2022, according to the company. Meanwhile, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano (2nd Gen) is priced at $1,659 (roughly Rs. 1,23,400) and will be available from April 2022, according to Lenovo.

lenovo x1 yoga g7 lenovo lenovo lenovo x1 yoga

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga specifications

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core ‘Alder Lake' processors, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics and up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The laptop comes with up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is equipped with a 14-inch WQUXGA (3,840x2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 500 nits of brightness, and will be available in an "add on film touch" (AOFT) Touch display option, according to Lenovo.

The laptop sports a fingerprint scanner and a full-HD+ infrared camera with a shutter. It is MIL-STD 810H certified and runs on a 57Whr battery. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2 support, along with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports and an HDMI 2.0b port, along with a 3.5mm audio jack.

lenovo x1 carbon g10 lenovo lenovo thinkbook x1 carbon

Lenovo ThinkBook X1 Carbon
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon specifications

The company's ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop is now in its 10th generation, and has been refreshed with 12th Gen Intel Core ‘Alder Lake' processors paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics and up to 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The laptop supports up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage. ThinkPad X1 Carbon sports a 14-inch WQUXGA (3,840x2,400 pixels) display with 500 nits of brightness and will also be available in a Touch AOFT and 2.8K OLED option, according to Lenovo.

The laptop is MIL-STD 810H certified and sports a fingerprint scanner, a full-HD+ infrared camera with a shutter, and runs on a 57Whr battery, like the ThinkPad X1 Yoga. On the connectivity front, ThinkPad X1 Carbon is equipped with support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, along with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, and an HDMI 2.0b port, along with a 3.5mm audio jack.

lenovo x1 nano zeus 2 lenovo lenovo thinkbook x1 nano

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano specifications

The second-generation ThinkPad X1 Nano features the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors under the hood with Intel Iris Xe graphics and with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The laptop comes with the same storage options as Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon and ThinkPad X1 Carbon models.

ThinkPad X1 Nano is equipped with a 13-inch 2K (2,048x1,080 pixels) AOFT Touch display with up to 450 nits of brightness. The laptop is also MIL-STD 810H certified and comes with a 49.6Whr battery. ThinkPad X1 Nano features a fingerprint scanner and a full-HD+ infrared camera with a shutter. It is equipped with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2 support, along with two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, ThinkPad X1 Carbon, and ThinkPad X1 Nano all run on Windows 11 out of the box, according to Lenovo.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Lenovo ThinkBook X1 Yoga (7th Gen) Laptop

Lenovo ThinkBook X1 Yoga (7th Gen) Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 3840x2400 pixels
Processor Core
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 2TB
Graphics Intel IRIS Graphics
Weight 1.38 kg
Lenovo ThinkBook X1 Carbon (10th Gen) Laptop

Lenovo ThinkBook X1 Carbon (10th Gen) Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 3840x2400 pixels
Processor Core
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 2TB
Graphics Intel IRIS Graphics
Weight 1.12 kg
Lenovo ThinkBook X1 Nano (2nd Gen) Laptop

Lenovo ThinkBook X1 Nano (2nd Gen) Laptop

Display size 13.00-inch
Display resolution 2048x1080 pixels
Processor Core
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 2TB
Graphics Intel IRIS Graphics
Weight 0.97 kg
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano, Lenovo, CES 2022, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Specifications, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Specifications, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Specifications
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Ubisoft+ Coming to Xbox, Rainbow Six Extraction Launches Day One on Xbox Game Pass

CES 2022: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, X1 Carbon, X1 Nano Refreshed With 12th Gen Intel Core Alder Lake Processors
