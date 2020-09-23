Lenovo ThinkBook Plus has been launched in India as a dual-screen laptop with an innovative e-Ink cover display. The ThinkBook Plus was first unveiled in January at CES 2020. It comes with a 10.8-inch e-Ink display on top of the lid, along with a 13.3-inch full-HD main display. It can be configured with up to Intel 10th-Generation Core i7 processor and has integrated graphics. The ThinkBook Plus has a single colour option and boasts of Harmon Kardon speakers with Dolby Audio support.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus price in India

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus price starts at Rs. 1,12,690 including taxes and it comes in an Iron Grey colour variant. This configuration includes the Intel Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. It is available for purchase from Lenovo.com and Amazon in the country.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus specifications

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus comes with Windows 10 pre-installed. It features a 13.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with slim bezels. It offers 300 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent coverage of sRGB colour gamut. The ThinkBook Plus can be equipped with up to Intel 10th-Generation Core i7 processor and up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM. The laptop comes with Intel UHD onboard graphics.

What makes the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus stand out is the 10.8-inch e-Ink monochromatic display that can be operated with the laptop closed. It can be used for taking notes or sketching with the integrated Lenovo Precision Pen. Featuring the scratch-proof Corning Gorilla Glass NBT, the display can show essential notifications when the lid is closed.

The ThinkBook Plus comes with a 32GB Intel Optane Memory H10 with 512GB SSD for storage. It comes with 10 hours of battery life with support for fast charging. The audio is handled by Harmon Kardon speakers with Dolby Audio support, as well as Alexa voice assistant. For connectivity, you get WiFi 802.11 2x2 ax, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI 1.4b port, and a headphone jack. The ThinkBook Plus measures 308x217x17.4mm and weighs 1.4kg. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the right side.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.