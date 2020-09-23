Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Lenovo ThinkBook Plus With E Ink Cover Display, 10th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus With E-Ink Cover Display, 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus price in India starts at Rs. 1,12,690 and it is available for purchase through Amazon and Lenovo.com.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 September 2020 16:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus With E-Ink Cover Display, 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus comes in Iron Grey colour option

Highlights
  • Lenovo ThinkBook Plus launched in India
  • Lenovo ThinkBook Plus has a 10.8-inch e-Ink cover display
  • This laptop comes with Harmon Kardon speakers

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus has been launched in India as a dual-screen laptop with an innovative e-Ink cover display. The ThinkBook Plus was first unveiled in January at CES 2020. It comes with a 10.8-inch e-Ink display on top of the lid, along with a 13.3-inch full-HD main display. It can be configured with up to Intel 10th-Generation Core i7 processor and has integrated graphics. The ThinkBook Plus has a single colour option and boasts of Harmon Kardon speakers with Dolby Audio support.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus price in India

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus price starts at Rs. 1,12,690 including taxes and it comes in an Iron Grey colour variant. This configuration includes the Intel Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. It is available for purchase from Lenovo.com and Amazon in the country. 

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus specifications

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus comes with Windows 10 pre-installed. It features a 13.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with slim bezels. It offers 300 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent coverage of sRGB colour gamut. The ThinkBook Plus can be equipped with up to Intel 10th-Generation Core i7 processor and up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM. The laptop comes with Intel UHD onboard graphics.

What makes the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus stand out is the 10.8-inch e-Ink monochromatic display that can be operated with the laptop closed. It can be used for taking notes or sketching with the integrated Lenovo Precision Pen. Featuring the scratch-proof Corning Gorilla Glass NBT, the display can show essential notifications when the lid is closed.

The ThinkBook Plus comes with a 32GB Intel Optane Memory H10 with 512GB SSD for storage. It comes with 10 hours of battery life with support for fast charging. The audio is handled by Harmon Kardon speakers with Dolby Audio support, as well as Alexa voice assistant. For connectivity, you get WiFi 802.11 2x2 ax, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI 1.4b port, and a headphone jack. The ThinkBook Plus measures 308x217x17.4mm and weighs 1.4kg. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the right side.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo, Lenovo ThinkBook Plus, Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Price in India, Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Opera for Android, Desktop Browsers Get Redesigned Sync Capabilities
Airtel Onboards Cloud Communications Firm Waybeo to Its Startup Accelerator Programme

Related Stories

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus With E-Ink Cover Display, 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 5 Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. Apple Store Online Launched in India With Trade-Ins and More
  3. Moto E7 Plus Debuts in India With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  4. Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 Debut as Latest Android Phones by HMD Global
  5. Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  7. Moto E7 Plus First Impressions
  8. Realme Narzo 20 First Impressions
  9. Vivo V20 Pro With Dual Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched
  10. Poco X3 With Snapdragon 732G SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Zoom for Android Now Supports Virtual Backgrounds, Adds Several More New Features
  2. Supreme Court Directs Delhi Assembly Panel to Withhold Coercive Action Against Facebook Until October 15
  3. Lenovo ThinkBook Plus With E-Ink Cover Display, 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  4. Airtel Onboards Cloud Communications Firm Waybeo to Its Startup Accelerator Programme
  5. Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, iPad (8th Gen) Go on Sale via Apple Store Online in India
  6. Amazon Fire Stick Lite Alleged Renders Leaked, May Launch on September 24: Report
  7. Opera for Android, Desktop Browsers Get Redesigned Sync Capabilities
  8. Google Discontinues Paid Chrome Extensions After Temporary Suspension in March
  9. Amazon Launches Climate-Friendly Program to Help Shop for Sustainable Products
  10. Huawei Chairman Urges US to Reconsider 'Attack' on Global Supply Chain
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com