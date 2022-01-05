Lenovo updated its ThinkBook laptop series at CES 2022 on Wednesday, January 5. The new models include Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3, ThinkBook 13x Gen 2, ThinkBook 14 Gen 4+, ThinkBook 16 Gen 4 laptops. The company also launched three new desktop PC models under its new ‘ThinkCentre neo' portfolio that includes ThinkCentre neo 7t, ThinkCentre neo 50s, and ThinkCentre neo 3a 24. Along with the new 12th Gen Intel Core processor-powered laptops and desktop computers, Lenovo also launched a new ThinkBook Wireless Multi-Device Charging Mat to wirelessly charge the new ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 laptop and other Qi-compatible devices.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3, ThinkBook 13x Gen 2, ThinkBook 14 Gen 4+, ThinkBook 16 Gen 4 price, availability

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 is priced at $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,04,000) and is set to go on sale from May 2022, while ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 is priced at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 81,600) and will be available from April 2022. The new ThinkBook Wireless Multi-device Charging Mat is priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 14,800) and will go on sale in April 2022. Meanwhile, ThinkBook 14 Gen 4+ and ThinkBook 16 Gen 4+ are priced at $839 (roughly Rs. 62,300) and $859 (roughly Rs. 63,800), respectively, and will be available from April 2022. Lenovo is yet to reveal price and availability for other regions, including India.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 specifications

The new Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 laptop is equipped with the newly launched 12th Gen Intel Core ‘Alder Lake' processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It is paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. The laptop comes with a 17.3-inch HD+ (800x1,280 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 is equipped with a second 8-inch (800x1,280 pixels) LCD Touch display, with stylus support. It is equipped with a 1080p infrared camera with a shutter, according to Lenovo. On the connectivity front, Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 is equipped with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.1 support, along with four USB ports and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 2

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 specifications

Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 comes with 12th Gen Intel Core ‘Alder Lake' processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The laptop is equipped with up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage via dual slots. Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 sports a 13.3-inch WQXGA (2,560×1,600 pixels) display. On the connectivity front, Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 comes with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.0 support, along with two Thunderbolt ports and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also sports a fingerprint scanner on the power button.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 4+

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4+, ThinkBook 16 Gen 4+ specifications

Both Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4+ and Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 4+ are equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core ‘Alder Lake' processors and come with Intel integrated graphics or optional Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 discrete graphics. The laptops come with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4+ sports a 14-inch 2.8K display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 400 nits. Meanwhile, Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 4+ is equipped with a 16-inch 2.5K display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 350 nits of brightness. The new Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4+ and ThinkBook 16 Gen 4+ come with a fingerprint scanner on the power button. Both laptops come with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.0 support, along with two Thunderbolt ports, four USB ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, an SD card reader, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 7t, ThinkCentre neo 50s, and ThinkCentre neo 3a 24 desktop PC: price, availability

Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 50s is priced at $799 (roughly Rs. 59,400) and will be available from March 2022, while ThinkCentre neo 30a 24 is priced at $1,069 (roughly Rs. 79,400) and will be available from March 2022. Lenovo is yet to reveal the price of ThinkCentre neo 70t, as well as pricing and availability of the models for other regions including India.

Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 50s

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 7t, ThinkCentre neo 50s desktop PC models: specifications

Like the new ThinkBook models announced by the company today, the new Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 7t and ThinkCentre neo 50s feature 12th Gen Intel Core processors, and come with up to 128GB of DDR5 memory and up to 64GB of DDR4 memory, respectively. ThinkCentre neo 7t is equipped with up to 4TB of SATA storage, or 2TB of PCIe SSD storage, while the new ThinkCentre neo 50s supports up to 2TB of SATA storage, or 1TB of PCIe SSD storage.

The new Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 7t supports both Intel Iris Xe graphics and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti discrete graphic options, while the new ThinkCentre neo 50s only comes with Intel Iris Xe graphics support. On the connectivity front, both the ThinkCentre neo 7t and the ThinkCentre neo 50s desktop PC models come with support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0, while the company is yet to provide other connectivity information.

Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 30a 24

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 30a 24 specifications

Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 30a 24 is an all-in-one PC with an integrated display that is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core ‘Alder Lake' processors with Intel Integrated Graphics UMA, paired with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of SATA or PCIe SSD storage. The desktop comes with a 23.8-inch full-HD display with a maximum brightness of 250 nits, and an integrated HD+ infrared camera. Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 30a 24 comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, but the company is yet to provide additional details of the ports on the system.

The Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 30a 24, ThinkCentre neo 7t, and ThinkCentre neo 50s all run on Windows 11 out of the box.