Lenovo Expands ThinkBook, ThinkPad Lineup with New Laptops

Lenovo ThinkBook’s new lineup is priced starting at $549 (roughly Rs. 40,500).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 September 2020 19:07 IST
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 comes with optional Bluetooth wireless earbuds

Highlights
  • Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 comes in Intel and AMD processor options
  • Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga offers a 360-degree hinge design
  • Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 and E15 Gen 2 provide up to 2TB storage

Lenovo today expanded its ThinkBook range of laptops with the launch of the ThinkBook 15 Gen 2, ThinkBook 14 Gen 2, ThinkBook 13s Gen 2, ThinkBook 15p, and ThinkBook 14s Yoga. The Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2, ThinkBook 14 Gen 2, and ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 come in both 11th-generation Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 4000 processor options. Additionally, the Chinese company has brought the ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 and ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 as the new offerings in the ThinkPad range.

Lenovo ThinkBook, ThinkPad laptops price, availability

The Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 and Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 with Intel processor carry a starting price of $569 (roughly Rs. 42,000). In contrast, the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (AMD) and Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (AMD) will be available at a starting price of $549 (roughly Rs. 40,500). The Intel-powered Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 will be priced starting at $829 (roughly Rs. 61,200), while the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (AMD) will be available at a starting price of $729 (roughly Rs. 54,000). The Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga, on the other hand, will be available at an initial price of $879 (roughly Rs. 65,000), whereas the Lenovo ThinkBook 15p with an Intel processor will be available starting at $939 (roughly Rs. 69,200). The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 and Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 will start at $699 (roughly Rs. 51,500).

The Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2, ThinkBook 14 Gen 2, and the ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 in both Intel and AMD versions will go on sale from October. The ThinkBook 15p and ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 will also be available from October itself. However, the ThinkBook 14s Yoga, ThinkPad E14 Gen 2, and the ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 will go on sale from November.

Details about the availability and price in India of the new Lenovo laptops are yet to be revealed.

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 specifications

The Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 is the first in the series with optional integrated wireless earbuds that come with up to two hours of battery life. The earbuds are stored in a built-in Versa Bay dock on the side of the laptop. The ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 also comes with a 15.6-inch display that offers up to full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) resolution and optional touch support. Under the hood, the laptop features up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors, coupled with up to 40GB dual-channel DDR RAM. It also includes up to 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 storage.

Lenovo has provided a 180-degree hinge on the ThinkBook 15 Gen 2. The laptop also comes with stereo speakers and Dolby Audio. It packs up to 60Wh battery that delivers up to 7.5 hours of usage on a single charge and supports Rapid Charge Pro fast charging.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 specifications

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 comes with a 14-inch display with up to full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) resolution and optional touch support. The laptop is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors, along with up to 40GB of RAM. It also has up to 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD on the part of storage.

There is a spill-resistant backlit keyboard. The laptop also comes with stereo speakers and Dolby Audio as well as includes up to 60Wh battery that offers a maximum usage of eight hours.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 specifications

The Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 includes a 13.3-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS display with optional touch support. The laptop is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD. There are also stereo speakers powered by Harman.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 packs a 56Wh battery that delivers up to 12 hours of usage on a single charge and supports RapidCharge through a bundled 65W USB Type-C adapter.

Lenovo ThinkBook 15p specifications

The Lenovo ThinkBook 15p comes with a 15.6-inch display with up to UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution and 600 nits of peak brightness. The laptop is powered by up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, coupled with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB M.2 PCIe storage. It includes 2W Harman-branded stereo speakers along with Dolby Audio. The laptop packs a 57Wh battery that delivers up to 6.6 hours of usage on a single charge.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga specifications

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga convertible comes with four user modes – laptop, tablet, tent, and present. It also comes with a smart pen with Windows Ink support. The laptop features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with touch support and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with up to 40GB DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD. The laptop also comes with a 360-degree hinge design.

lenovo thinkbook 14s yoga image Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga

Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga comes with a smart pen

 

Lenovo has provided two Harman-branded speakers on the ThinkBook 14s Yoga. The laptop comes with a touch fingerprint reader integrated within its power button. It packs a 60Wh battery that delivers up to 8.6 hours of usage in a single charge and supports RapidCharge.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2, ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 specifications

The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 and ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 come with up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processors, paired with up to 32GB DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB PCIe dual SSD storage. There is a 45Wh battery on both laptops that can deliver up to nine hours of usage on a single charge. The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 has up to 14-inch full-HD IPS touchscreen panel, while the ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 comes with a 15.6-inch IPS display with an optional touch support.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 Laptop

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
OS Windows 10 Professional
Weight 1.70 kg
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (AMD) Laptop

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (AMD) Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
OS Windows 10 Professional
Weight 1.70 kg
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 Laptop

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
OS Windows 10 Professional
Weight 1.40 kg
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (AMD) Laptop

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (AMD) Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
OS Windows 10 Professional
Weight 1.40 kg
Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Laptop

Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
OS Windows 10 Professional
Weight 1.50 kg
Lenovo ThinkBook 15p Laptop

Lenovo ThinkBook 15p Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Professional
Weight 1.90 kg
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
