Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition Laptop With AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, 60Whr Battery Launched

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition supports fast charging that can juice the battery up to 80 percent in one hour.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 April 2021 11:02 IST
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition has a single Silver Grey variant

Highlights
  • Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition has a full-HD display
  • The notebook weighs just 1.4kg
  • Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition has 300 nits peak brightness

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 has been refreshed with the latest AMD Ryzen 5000-series CPU for the Chinese market. The ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition, as the name suggests, comes with a 14-inch display and there seems to be a single RAM and storage configuration. The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition laptop's display comes with slim bezels on the side with a relatively thicker chin and forehead. This allows the laptop's webcam to be placed in the ideal spot on top of the display.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition price

The ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition from Lenovo is priced at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 53,500) for the sole AMD Ryzen 5 + 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration. It is offered in a Silver Grey colour and is currently on sale in China through the Lenovo online store. As of now, there is no information on the international availability of Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition specifications, features

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition runs Windows 10 Home Chinese version. It features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) LED display with 100 percent coverage of sRGB colour space, 300 nits peak brightness, and TUV Rheinland certification. Under the hood, the notebook is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU that has six cores and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. It comes with 512GB SSD for storage.

Connectivity options on the ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition include an HDMI port, headphone combo jack, a card reader, RJ45 Ethernet port, two USB Type-C ports, and two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports. It has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity as well. The notebook offers fingerprint scanner for easy authentication. There is a 720p HD webcam on top of the display. Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition is backed by a 60Whr battery that supports fast charging and Lenovo claims it can charge up to 80 percent in just one hour.

The screen of the ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition can open 180 degrees. It weighs 1.4kg and is just 17.9mm thick.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition Laptop

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Ryzen 5000 Series
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.40 kg
Vineet Washington
