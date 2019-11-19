Technology News
loading
Lenovo ThinkBook 14, ThinkBook 15 With Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors, Dual Drive Support Launched in India

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 will go on sale in India from December 1 with a starting price of Rs. 30,990.

By | Updated: 19 November 2019 16:29 IST
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 were unveiled at IFA 2019 back in September

Highlights
  • Lenovo ThinkBook 14 comes with a 14-inch full-HD IPS display
  • Lenovo has provided dual drive support on both notebooks
  • Lenovo ThinkBook 15 sports a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display

Lenovo on Tuesday launched the ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 in India, two new notebooks designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Unveiled at IFA 2019 in Berlin back in September, the ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 come with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and feature zinc-alloy hinges. The new Lenovo laptops also have USB Type-C ports to enable faster data transfer. Lenovo has also offered dedicated graphics up to AMD Radeon 620 to deliver an enhanced graphics experience out-of-the-box. The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 will go on sale in India from December 1 with a starting price of Rs. 30,990.

As showcased at IFA 2019, the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 come with an optional Smart Power On feature that uses the fingerprint reader-integrated Power On button to turn on the device only after recognising the fingerprint patterns of authorised users. The notebooks also use built-in Wi-Fi security feature Lenovo Vantage that is touted to detect and notify users about malicious networks in a real time.

The ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 are equipped with a physical shutter that is designed to keep the built-in webcam covered when not in use. Lenovo calls its new feature ThinkShutter. The notebooks also have dual drive support. Furthermore, there are Skype Hot Keys to let users answer or hang up Skype for Business calls with a single press of a button.

To enhance your Web communication, the Lenovo ThinkBook models have dual-array, Skype for Business-certified microphones and stereo speakers with Dolby Audio. The laptops also have the RapidCharge technology that is rated to charge up to 80 percent of the battery in one hour.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 features a 14-inch full-HD IPS display and is powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 SoC, along with AMD Radeon 625 graphics. It comes with dual drive support with up to 2TB HDD and up to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD.

In contrast, the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 has a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display and is powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 SoC, coupled with AMD Radeon 620 graphics. The notebook has dual drive support with up to 2TB HDD and 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD.

Both Lenovo ThinkBook models have up to 24GB DDR4 RAM and a battery life of up to 12 hours. The laptops have USB Type-C (Gen 2), hidden USB port, and Wi-Fi 6 support as well as up to Windows 10 Pro. Furthermore, there is a full-sized keyboard with optional backlight and one-piece touchpad.

Lenovo claims that it is offering business-grade services along with the new ThinkBook models to offer international warranty and support for up to five years. Offerings such as next-business-day repair service and prioritised parts access also come bundled with the new models.

Honor Smartphones
