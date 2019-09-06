Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Lenovo ThinkBook 14, ThinkBook 15 With 10th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched at IFA 2019

Lenovo ThinkBook 14, ThinkBook 15 With 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched at IFA 2019

Lenovo has also unveiled a trio of new monitors and an AR experience for its Mirage AR headset.

By | Updated: 6 September 2019 12:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Lenovo ThinkBook 14, ThinkBook 15 With 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched at IFA 2019

The new Lenovo ThinkBook series laptops feature a sleek metallic build

Highlights
  • ThinkBook 14, 15 pack PCIe SSDs with Intel Optane memory solution
  • The new laptops also feature a privacy webcam shutter
  • Lenovo Q27q and Q24i monitors support Radeon FreeSync technology

Lenovo has updated its portfolio of laptops by launching four new ThinkBook-series devices that are geared at SMBs and professionals. The new ThinkBook laptops are powered by 10th Gen Intel Core processors and pack PCIe SSD storage among other performance-centric attributes. Additionally, Lenovo has launched a trio of new monitors at IFA 2019 with a high-resolution display and stylish stands. The Chinese computing giant has also announced that the Marvel Dimension of Heroes game featuring six Marvel characters in an original story that is now available exclusively on the Lenovo Mirage AR headset.

Starting with the laptops, the ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 feature a sleek build with an aluminium chassis and are powered by the 10th-Gen Intel Core processors. Additionally, Lenovo has also refreshed the ThinkBook 13s and ThinkBook 14s models with the 10th Gen Intel Core processors. The new ThinkBook series laptops come with business-grade ThinkShield security components, pack PCIe SSD storage with the Intel Optane Memory H10 memory solution for faster speeds, and DDR4 RAM modules.

For connectivity, the new Lenovo laptops rely on the Wi-Fi 6 standard and are claimed to provide fast internet connectivity with Gigabit speeds. They also feature a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button and ThinkShutter privacy feature for the webcam. The new ThinkBook laptops also feature a hidden USB port and Skype hotkeys.

lenovo q24i monitor Lenovo Monitors

The Lenovo Q24i monitor comes with support for Radeon FreeSync technology

 

The base model of ThinkBook 14 has been priced at EUR 665 (roughly Rs. 52,000), while the ThinkBook 15 carries a starting price of EUR 675 (roughly Rs. 53,00). On the other hand, the updated ThinkBook 13s laptop starts at $729 (roughly Rs. 52,000) and the ThinkBook 14s' base model will set users back by $749 (roughly Rs. 54,000). All four laptops will hit the shelves in November.

Lenovo has also launched a trio of new monitors at IFA 2019. The slim Lenovo Q27q and the Lenovo Q24i monitors feature dual 3W speakers, come with TÜV Rhineland Eye Comfort certification for reducing eye fatigue, and support the Radeon FreeSync technology for gaming. Lenovo Q27q monitor features a 27-inch QHD display, while the Lenovo Q24i monitor packs a 24-inch full-HD display with thin bezels and a uniquely curved base stand.

Lenovo mirage ar headset kit Lenovo Mirage AR headset

The Lenovo Mirage AR headset is priced at EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 24,000)

 

The Lenovo ThinkVision S28u-10 monitor packs a 28-inch 4K UHD IPS display that covers over 99 percent sRGB and 90 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. The Lenovo Q27q monitor has been priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 18,000) and the Lenovo Q24i monitor carries a price tag of EUR 169 (roughly Rs. 13,000), with both the devices set to go on sale in September. The Lenovo ThinkVision S28u monitor's price has been set at EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 24,000) and will be up for grabs in October.

Additionally, Lenovo has also announced that the new Marvel Dimension of Heroes game is now playable on the company's Mirage AR headset. The Marvel Dimension of Heroes game can be downloaded on a compatible smartphone and connected with the Mirage AR headset to play as Marvel superheroes in an original story by using new dual Universal Controllers. The game offers story, co-op, and survival mode experiences. The Lenovo Mirage AR set is priced at $249.99 (roughly Rs. 18,000), while the Marvel Dimension of Heroes game is now available to download from the Google Play Store and App Store.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo, Lenovo ThinkBook 14, Lenovo ThinkBook 15, Lenovo ThinkBook 13s, Lenovo ThinkBook 14s, Lenovo Mirage AR, Lenovo Q24i, Lenovo ThinkVision S28u-10, Lenovo Q27q, IFA 2019, IFA
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Spider-Man MCU Exit: Sony Pictures CEO Says ‘Door Is Closed’ for Now, Will Do ‘Fine’ Without Marvel
Jack Ryan Season 2 Release Date, Trailer Unveiled by Amazon Prime Video
Honor Smartphones
Lenovo ThinkBook 14, ThinkBook 15 With 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched at IFA 2019
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Fiber Launch: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched
  3. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  4. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Offers Discount on Motorola One Vision, More Phones
  5. Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3 Camera Comparison: Which Phone Has the Better Cameras?
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sold 300,000 Units in First Sale, Xiaomi Says
  7. Vivo Z1x Online Listing Confirms Battery Capacity, Camera Sensors
  8. Realme Will Launch India’s First 64-Megapixel Phone on This Day
  9. Realme XT Launch in India: Everything We Know So Far
  10. Vivo Z1x: Here's Everything We Know About the Vivo Z-Series Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Blaupunkt Gen Z LED Smart TV Range Gets 43-Inch and 49-Inch Variants, Available on Flipkart
  2. Jack Ryan Season 2 Release Date, Trailer Unveiled by Amazon Prime Video
  3. Lenovo ThinkBook 14, 15 With 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched at IFA 2019
  4. Spider-Man MCU Exit: Sony Pictures CEO Says ‘Door Is Closed’ for Now, Will Do ‘Fine’ Without Marvel
  5. LG G8X ThinQ With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Updated Dual-Screen Launched: Specifications
  6. GM to Work With Google to Make Car Infotainment System More Like Phones
  7. Nubia Red Magic 3S Gaming Phone With Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Facebook, Microsoft Launch Contest to Detect Deepfake Videos
  9. Facebook Dating Launched in the US, Coming to Europe in 2020
  10. An AI First: Voice-Mimicking Software Reportedly Used in a Major Theft
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.