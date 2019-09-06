Lenovo has updated its portfolio of laptops by launching four new ThinkBook-series devices that are geared at SMBs and professionals. The new ThinkBook laptops are powered by 10th Gen Intel Core processors and pack PCIe SSD storage among other performance-centric attributes. Additionally, Lenovo has launched a trio of new monitors at IFA 2019 with a high-resolution display and stylish stands. The Chinese computing giant has also announced that the Marvel Dimension of Heroes game featuring six Marvel characters in an original story that is now available exclusively on the Lenovo Mirage AR headset.

Starting with the laptops, the ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 feature a sleek build with an aluminium chassis and are powered by the 10th-Gen Intel Core processors. Additionally, Lenovo has also refreshed the ThinkBook 13s and ThinkBook 14s models with the 10th Gen Intel Core processors. The new ThinkBook series laptops come with business-grade ThinkShield security components, pack PCIe SSD storage with the Intel Optane Memory H10 memory solution for faster speeds, and DDR4 RAM modules.

For connectivity, the new Lenovo laptops rely on the Wi-Fi 6 standard and are claimed to provide fast internet connectivity with Gigabit speeds. They also feature a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button and ThinkShutter privacy feature for the webcam. The new ThinkBook laptops also feature a hidden USB port and Skype hotkeys.

The Lenovo Q24i monitor comes with support for Radeon FreeSync technology

The base model of ThinkBook 14 has been priced at EUR 665 (roughly Rs. 52,000), while the ThinkBook 15 carries a starting price of EUR 675 (roughly Rs. 53,00). On the other hand, the updated ThinkBook 13s laptop starts at $729 (roughly Rs. 52,000) and the ThinkBook 14s' base model will set users back by $749 (roughly Rs. 54,000). All four laptops will hit the shelves in November.

Lenovo has also launched a trio of new monitors at IFA 2019. The slim Lenovo Q27q and the Lenovo Q24i monitors feature dual 3W speakers, come with TÜV Rhineland Eye Comfort certification for reducing eye fatigue, and support the Radeon FreeSync technology for gaming. Lenovo Q27q monitor features a 27-inch QHD display, while the Lenovo Q24i monitor packs a 24-inch full-HD display with thin bezels and a uniquely curved base stand.

The Lenovo Mirage AR headset is priced at EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 24,000)

The Lenovo ThinkVision S28u-10 monitor packs a 28-inch 4K UHD IPS display that covers over 99 percent sRGB and 90 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. The Lenovo Q27q monitor has been priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 18,000) and the Lenovo Q24i monitor carries a price tag of EUR 169 (roughly Rs. 13,000), with both the devices set to go on sale in September. The Lenovo ThinkVision S28u monitor's price has been set at EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 24,000) and will be up for grabs in October.

Additionally, Lenovo has also announced that the new Marvel Dimension of Heroes game is now playable on the company's Mirage AR headset. The Marvel Dimension of Heroes game can be downloaded on a compatible smartphone and connected with the Mirage AR headset to play as Marvel superheroes in an original story by using new dual Universal Controllers. The game offers story, co-op, and survival mode experiences. The Lenovo Mirage AR set is priced at $249.99 (roughly Rs. 18,000), while the Marvel Dimension of Heroes game is now available to download from the Google Play Store and App Store.