Lenovo ThinkBook 13x and Lenovo ThinkBook Plus 2 laptop models were launched in China on Thursday, June 3. They are powered by 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs, but not the latest H-series ones. Both models have 13.3-inch 2.5K displays with thin bezels. The ThinkBook Plus 2 also has an additional E Ink display on top of the lid. The ThinkBook 13x is a more traditional laptop but its hinge allows the display to be opened 180 degrees. It is offered in two colour options, while the ThinkBook Plus 2 has a single colour option. Both run Windows 10 Home (Chinese version).

Lenovo ThinkBook 13x, Lenovo ThinkBook Plus 2: Price

Lenovo ThinkBook 13x is priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,000) for the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 configuration and CNY 7,799 (roughly Rs. 89,200) for the Intel Core i7 configuration. The laptop is offered in Dark Grey and Silver colours.

On the other hand, the ThinkBook Plus 2 is priced at CNY 9,399 (roughly Rs. 1.07 lakh) for the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 model and CNY 10,399 (roughly Rs. 1.18 lakh) for the Intel Core i7 model. It is offered in a Dark Grey colour.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 13x and ThinkBook Plus 2 are available for pre-orders in the country with the ThinkBook 13x going on sale from June 8 and the ThinkBook Plus 2 going on sale from June 6. As of now, Lenovo has not shared information on their international availability.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13x specifications, features

Lenovo ThinkBook 13x runs Windows 10 Home Chinese version and features a 13.3-inch 2.5K (2,560x1,600 pixels) LED backlit display with 400 nits of peak brightness, a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100 percent sRGB coverage, and Dolby Vision support. Under the hood, the ThinkBook 13x can be equipped with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7- 1160G7 quad-core CPU with integrated graphics. It comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 4,266MHz and a 512GB SSD for storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a fingerprint scanner as well. Lenovo ThinkBook 13x is backed by a 53Whr battery with comes with a 65W adapter. The laptop is just 12.9mm thick and weighs 1.13kg.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus 2 specifications, features

The ThinkBook Plus 2 from Lenovo carries the same core specifications as the ThinkBook 13x plus a few additional features. There is a 12-inch E Ink display on top of the lid for reading and note taking. This display can run certain Windows apps as well, which means you don't need to open the laptop to get some things done. The ThinkBook Plus 2 is 13.9mm thick and weighs 1.16 kg.