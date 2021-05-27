Technology News
loading

Lenovo Rides Work-From-Home Demands to Post 512 Percent Q4 Profit Growth

Lenovos’ s profit for the quarter ended March 31 jumped to $260 million (roughly Rs. 1,890 crores).

By Reuters | Updated: 27 May 2021 15:10 IST
Lenovo Rides Work-From-Home Demands to Post 512 Percent Q4 Profit Growth

Lenovo said in a statement its board recommended a final dividend of 24 Hong Kong cents per share

Highlights
  • Revenue rose 48 percent to $15.63 billion (roughly Rs. 1,13,470 crores)
  • Lenovo strengthened its lead in PCs with a quarter of share of the market
  • Pandemic-fuelled buying of laptops and personal gadgets propped up sales

China's Lenovo Group on Thursday posted a better-than-expected rise of 512 percent in fourth-quarter profit, as more consumers working and studying from home powered demand for the world's biggest maker of personal computers.

Profit for the quarter ended March 31 jumped to $260 million (roughly Rs. 1,890 crores), above an average estimate of $204.7 million (roughly Rs. 1,490 crores) from seven analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose 48 percent to $15.63 billion (roughly Rs. 1,13,470 crores) from $10.58 billion (roughly Rs. 76,780 crores) a year earlier. Analysts expected a revenue of $14.33 billion (roughly Rs.1,04,000 crores). Pandemic-fuelled buying of laptops, televisions, and personal gadgets have propped up sales of various electronic companies including rival Samsung Electronics.

Lenovo said in a statement its board recommended a final dividend of 24 Hong Kong cents per share for the year ended March 31. In 2020, it paid 21.5 cents (roughly Rs. 15) per share. According to research firm Gartner, worldwide shipments of personal computers rose nearly a third in the March quarter, following a weak 2020 base, the fastest year-over-year growth since Gartner began tracking the PC market two decades ago. Lenovo strengthened its lead in PCs with a quarter of share of the market, ahead of HP with 21.4 percent and Dell with 16.5 percent, Gartner said.
 

© Thomson Reuters 2021

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo
Dell Launches New Laptops and Desktops in Latitude, Precision, and OptiPlex Range in India
OnePlus Nord CE 5G India Launch Confirmed for Summer Launch Event, Expected to Take Place in June

Related Stories

Lenovo Rides Work-From-Home Demands to Post 512 Percent Q4 Profit Growth
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch Friends: The Reunion in India, USA, UK, Australia, and Canada
  2. General Motors' Working on a New Autonomous Vehicle — for the Moon
  3. PS5 India Pre-Orders Restock Sold Out in Minutes, if Not Seconds
  4. Friends: The Reunion Zee5 Release Date, Time Announced
  5. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  6. Oppo Reno 6 Series Renders Surface Online Ahead of Today’s Launch
  7. PlayStation 5 Back in Stock at 12 Noon on May 27 via Multiple Retailers
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G India Launch Confirmed for Summer Launch Event
  9. Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global) Beats iPhone SE in Camera Performance: DxOMark
  10. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Reportedly Won’t Get Always-on Display Feature
  2. Scientists Find the Maximum Limits of Human Life Through Study of Blood Markers
  3. RedmiBook Pro 14, RedmiBook Pro 15 Laptops Get Ryzen Edition Versions
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G India Launch Confirmed for Summer Launch Event, Expected to Take Place in June
  5. Lenovo Rides Work-From-Home Demands to Post 512 Percent Q4 Profit Growth
  6. Dell Launches New Laptops and Desktops in Latitude, Precision, and OptiPlex Range in India
  7. Xbox, Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase Set for June 13
  8. Xiaomi Fills Market Gap Left by Huawei as Revenue Surges 55 Percent in Q1 2021
  9. Cryptocurrency Prices Turn Choppy as Bounce Momentum Ebbs
  10. Lockheed Martin And General Motors Join Hands To Develop Rover For NASA's Artemis Missions To Moon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com