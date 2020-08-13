Technology News
loading

Lenovo Posts Jump in PC Sales on Remote Working Trend

Consumers stuck at home are also spending more on PCs and other smart devices for entertainment purposes, Lenovo said.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 August 2020 17:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Lenovo Posts Jump in PC Sales on Remote Working Trend

According to Gartner, worldwide shipments of personal computers rose 2.8 percent in Q2

Highlights
  • Net profit came in at $213 million
  • Lenovo's revenue grew 7 percent to $13.3 billion
  • Lenovo retained its lead in PCs with 25 percent of the market

Lenovo Group, the world's biggest PC maker, smashed expectations with a 31 percent leap in first-quarter net profit, as the coronavirus pandemic spurs businesses to shift to remote work and schools to switch to online learning.

Consumers stuck at home are also spending more on PCs and other smart devices for entertainment purposes, the Chinese giant said.

Net profit came in at $213 million (roughly Rs. 1,593 crores) for the April-June quarter, nearly double market estimates while revenue grew 7 percent to $13.3 billion (roughly Rs. 99,512 crores).

In particular, China sales surged, climbing 17 percent while those in Europe, the Middle East and Africa jumped 28 percent. Sales in the Americas however dropped 9 percent, hit by a declining demand for smartphones in Latin America and a shortage of components for Chromebooks in North America.

"Chinese government is driving domestic consumption - for sure we should leverage that to grow our business. Last quarter results can prove that we have very strong position in China," Lenovo Chairman Yang Yuanqing told a briefing.

Yang told Reuters in a later interview that demand still had far more room to grow in China, where the penetration rate for PCs was still somewhere between 20 percent and 30 percent compared to that in the United States of 70 percent.

He said Lenovo's sales during China's June 18 shopping festival - which is heavily promoted by e-commerce platforms - had doubled over the previous year. "We really see the strong rebound after the COVID-19," he said.

According to research firm Gartner, worldwide shipments of personal computers rose 2.8 percent in the April-June quarter, as vendors restocked their channels and mobile PC demand increased.

Lenovo retained its lead in PCs with 25 percent of the market, ahead of HP and Dell Technologies which had 24.9 percent and 16.4 percent respectively.

Lenovo shares ended down 3 percent, having jumped earlier this week in the lead up to the earnings release on anticipation of a strong performance.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo, HP, Dell, Coronavirus, Earnings Call
Facebook, Twitter Step Up Fight Against Misinformation on US Elections

Related Stories

Lenovo Posts Jump in PC Sales on Remote Working Trend
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Launches Rs. 399 Recharge Plan With 80 Days Validity, 1GB Daily Data
  2. Nokia 2.4 Will Have Up to 3GB of RAM, 4,500mAh Battery: Report
  3. Realme C12, Realme C15 Set to Launch in India on August 18
  4. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i With 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 Processor Launched in India
  5. Infinix Smart 5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Redmi 9 Prime First Impressions
  7. MIUI 12 for Mi 10, Select Redmi Note Phones to Roll Out Starting August
  8. Vivo S1 Prime With Quad Rear Cameras, 4500mAh Battery Launched
  9. Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra With 120W Fast Charging, 120x Ultra-Zoom Camera Launched
  10. iOS 13.6.1 Debuts With a Fix for ‘Green Tint’ Issue on iPhone Models
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Launch May Be Delayed to October, Apple Watch and iPad September Launch Expected
  2. Tecno Spark Go 2020 Spotted in Google Play Console Listing; MediaTek Helio A20 SoC and 2GB RAM Tipped
  3. Lenovo Posts Jump in PC Sales on Remote Working Trend
  4. Facebook, Twitter Step Up Fight Against Misinformation on US Elections
  5. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i With 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 Processor, 60Wh Battery Launched in India
  6. Infinix Smart 5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. iOS 14 to Let Users Grant Apps Approximate Location Access Instead of Exact GPS Coordinates: Report
  8. Telegram Gets Video Calling Feature in Beta Version: Report
  9. Paytm Money Launches Stock Trading, Allowing Cash Delivery Trades for Free, Intraday Trades at Rs. 10
  10. Vivo S1 Prime With Quad Rear Cameras, 4500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com