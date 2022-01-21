Lenovo was the most popular PC manufacturer in Q4 2020, beating competitors HP, Dell, and Apple with 24 percent of the global PC market, according to data from a research firm. Global component shortages for PCs eased in Q4 2021, helping the company's closest competitor, HP, enjoy a market share of 20.5 percent. PC sales in Q4 2021 touched 90.3 million amid the ongoing pandemic. With strong demand for PCs, the ongoing Q1 2022 could also see ample shipments amid an improving component supply, according to the report.

According to Counterpoint Research, the global supply shortage for important PC components improved in Q4 2021, allowing manufacturers to build up enough inventory to tide over upcoming shortages due to the ongoing coronavirus-induced pandemic. PC components including power management integrated circuits (IC), W-Fi, and I/O IC, were more readily available.

As per the report, Lenovo was the market leader in Q4 2021, with 21.7 million units sold, a -3 percent drop from units sold in Q4 2020. It is worth noting that Lenovo was also the market leader in Q3 2021, according to Counterpoint's previous report in October last year. Lenovo enjoyed a market share of 24 percent in Q4 2021. Meanwhile, HP grew 1 percent year-on-year, with 20.5 percent of the market share and 18.5 million units sold.

Dell, on the other hand, grew 15 percent year-on-year with 17.2 million units sold in Q4 2021. Apple sold 7.2 million units in the last quarter, with 8 percent of the market share, with a -1 percent drop from 7.3 million units sold in Q4 2020. Companies like Asus and Acer had a market share of 6.8 percent and 6.7 percent respectively.

PC sales touched 90.3 million units in the last quarter of 2021, while manufacturers maintained a year-on-year growth of 3.1 percent compared to Q4 2020, according to the Counterpoint report. The firm states that original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and original design manufacturers (ODM) expect to see less improved component supply, amid solid demand for PCs.