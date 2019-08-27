Technology News
Lenovo Legion Y740, Legion Y540 Gaming Laptops With GeForce RTX GPUs Launched in India

Lenovo wants to target gamers and enthusiasts who want power in a stylish package

By | Updated: 27 August 2019 18:44 IST
Some customisation options are available on Lenovo's own website

Highlights
  • Two new laptops as well as desktops and gaming accessories were launched
  • Lenovo hopes to cater to gamers and esports enthusiasts
  • The new laptops are designed to fit into various environments

Lenovo has unveiled two new gaming laptops in its Lenovo Legion series, in addition to a new range of desktop gaming PCs and accessories including gaming keyboards, mice, and headsets. The two new laptops feature the latest 9th Gen Intel Core CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX series GPUs as options. The company is hoping to grow its presence in the Indian gaming and esports markets by focusing on high-performance hardware as well as exterior design that can fit in anywhere. Lenovo says it has taken feedback from gamers into account in the designing of its latest products. The products are already available for purchase on Lenovo India's website.

The new Lenovo Legion Y740 is a premium 15.6-inch gaming laptop with a starting price of Rs. 1,29,990. It has a grey anodised aluminium exterior with customisable RGB LED effects. It can be configured with up to a six-core 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q optimisation.

Lenovo is offering some customisation options, and customers who choose to buy from its website can configure their RAM to up to 32GB and choose between multiple hard drive and SSD combination options. The screen resolution is 1920x1080 and there's optional Dolby Vision to go along with the Dolby Atmos Speaker sound enhancement, as well as a 144Hz refresh rate option.  

There's also Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1, and a 57Wh battery. Windows 10 Home is the default OS but this can be upgraded to Windows 10 Pro. Shipping time estimates on the website are currently at four weeks for some configuration options.

The Lenovo Legion Y540 has an official starting price of Rs. 69,990. This model features up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, and an optional 144Hz full-HD display. The rest of the specifications are similar to those of the Legion Y740. 

Lenovo also announced its Legion T730 and Legion T530 gaming desktops, M500 gaming mouse, K500 RGB mechanical keyboard, and H500 as well as H300 gaming headsets. 

Jamshed Avari

