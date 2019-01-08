NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Lenovo Legion Y740, Legion Y540 Gaming Laptops Unveiled at CES 2019, Legion T730 and T530 Towers Get GeForce RTX 2060 GPUs

Lenovo Legion Y740, Legion Y540 Gaming Laptops Unveiled at CES 2019, Legion T730 and T530 Towers Get GeForce RTX 2060 GPUs

, 08 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Lenovo Legion Y740, Legion Y540 Gaming Laptops Unveiled at CES 2019, Legion T730 and T530 Towers Get GeForce RTX 2060 GPUs

The new Legion Y740 gaming laptop comes with the new Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs

Highlights

  • The 15-inch Legion Y540 laptop will start at $929.99
  • The 17-inch Legion Y740 will begin at $1,979.99
  • Lenovo is including eighth-gen Intel Core processors in new laptops

Lenovo has introduced a number of new gaming hardware at CES 2019, including the new Legion Y740 and Legion Y540 gaming laptops. The company is also bringing the upgraded versions of its Legion T730 and Legion T530 towers as well as Legion C730 and Legion C530 cubes. According to the Chinese company, the Legion Y740 laptop will go on sale beginning February, whereas the Y540 will reach the store shelves in May 2019. However, the availability details of the T-series and C-series desktops will be revealed on a later date.

Lenovo Legion Y740 and Legion Y540

Unlike the other gaming hardware in the market, Lenovo had decided to go subtle with its Legion Y730 and Legion Y530 laptops last year and the company is keeping the same design in their successors. The new Legion Y740 and Legion Y540 gaming machines don't have crazy designs like you'll find in other notebooks made for gamers. The laptops do pack new GPUs as well as updated display options.

Being offered in 15-inch and 17-inch screens, the Lenovo Legion Y740 will have the option to go for GeForce RTX 2060, GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q, or GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q GPUs. The 15-inch Legion Y540 will, however, come with just GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. In terms of the displays, a 144Hz 300-nit 1920x1080 pixels screen with G-Sync is the standard option, but consumers can also go for a 500-nit HDR panel.

Lenovo Legion Y540 Lenovo Legion Y540

Lenovo Legion Y540 will go on sale beginning May 2019

 

Among other specifications, the both sizes of Lenovo Y740 will come with up to eighth-gen Intel Core i7 processors, up to 32GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM, and Corsair iCue RGB backlit keyboard. The Legion Y540, however, will pack unnamed Intel Core CPUs and a white backlit keyboard. Windows 10 Home will be the default operating system.

Additionally, one USB Type-C, one HDMI, LAN, three USB Type-A 3.1, and Mini DisplayPort will be present on the Legion laptops.

According to Lenovo, the 17-inch Legion Y740 will start at $1,979.99 (roughly Rs. 1,38,700), the 15-inch model at $1,749.99 (roughly Rs. 1,22,500). The 15-inch Legion Y540 will start at $929.99 (roughly Rs. 65,100).

Lenovo Legion T730, T530, C730, and C530 desktops

In addition to the new Legion laptops, Lenovo has also revealed that it is upgrading the Legion T730 and T530 towers as well as the C730 and C530 cubes. The company will now offer the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPUs with the T730, T530, C730, and C530 machines. There is no word on the pricing of the upgraded models right now and it will be revealed on a later date.

Lenovo Legion C730 Lenovo Legion C730

Lenovo Legion C730 gaming cube now includes latest Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU

 

Further, the Chinese company has also unveiled a number of gaming accessories like Legion M500 RGB gaming mouse for $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,200), Legion K500 RGB mechanical keyboard for $99.99, Legion H300 stereo gaming headset for $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,200), and Legion H500 Pro 7.1 Surround Sound gaming headset for $99.99 (roughly Rs. 7,000). These accessories will be available beginning April 2019 in various markets around the world.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Lenovo Legion Y740, Lenovo Legion Y540, Lenovo Legion T730, Lenovo Legion T530, Lenovo Legion C730, Lenovo Legion C530, CES, CES 2019
Netgear 5G Mobile Hotspot, 2-in-1 Orbi Wi-Fi Cable Modem System, Updated Orbi Whole Home Wi-Fi System Launched at CES
Pricee
Lenovo Legion Y740, Legion Y540 Gaming Laptops Unveiled at CES 2019, Legion T730 and T530 Towers Get GeForce RTX 2060 GPUs
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

iPhone
TRENDING
  1. Honor 10 Lite India Launch Set for January 15, Will Be a Flipkart Exclusive
  2. Redmi Note 5 Pro Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 12,999
  3. Beware: 'WhatsApp Gold' Is Nothing But a Hoax
  4. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Price in India Revealed
  5. Xiaomi Mi A2 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 13,999
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Spotted on Geekbench, January 10 Launch Tipped
  7. Aquaman Is Now the Highest-Grossing DC Universe Film of All-Time
  8. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 Get December Security Patch
  9. Nubia Red Magic Review
  10. Dell Alienware m17 With Core i9, Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU Launched at CES
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.