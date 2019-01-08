Lenovo has introduced a number of new gaming hardware at CES 2019, including the new Legion Y740 and Legion Y540 gaming laptops. The company is also bringing the upgraded versions of its Legion T730 and Legion T530 towers as well as Legion C730 and Legion C530 cubes. According to the Chinese company, the Legion Y740 laptop will go on sale beginning February, whereas the Y540 will reach the store shelves in May 2019. However, the availability details of the T-series and C-series desktops will be revealed on a later date.

Lenovo Legion Y740 and Legion Y540

Unlike the other gaming hardware in the market, Lenovo had decided to go subtle with its Legion Y730 and Legion Y530 laptops last year and the company is keeping the same design in their successors. The new Legion Y740 and Legion Y540 gaming machines don't have crazy designs like you'll find in other notebooks made for gamers. The laptops do pack new GPUs as well as updated display options.

Being offered in 15-inch and 17-inch screens, the Lenovo Legion Y740 will have the option to go for GeForce RTX 2060, GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q, or GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q GPUs. The 15-inch Legion Y540 will, however, come with just GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. In terms of the displays, a 144Hz 300-nit 1920x1080 pixels screen with G-Sync is the standard option, but consumers can also go for a 500-nit HDR panel.

Lenovo Legion Y540 will go on sale beginning May 2019

Among other specifications, the both sizes of Lenovo Y740 will come with up to eighth-gen Intel Core i7 processors, up to 32GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM, and Corsair iCue RGB backlit keyboard. The Legion Y540, however, will pack unnamed Intel Core CPUs and a white backlit keyboard. Windows 10 Home will be the default operating system.

Additionally, one USB Type-C, one HDMI, LAN, three USB Type-A 3.1, and Mini DisplayPort will be present on the Legion laptops.

According to Lenovo, the 17-inch Legion Y740 will start at $1,979.99 (roughly Rs. 1,38,700), the 15-inch model at $1,749.99 (roughly Rs. 1,22,500). The 15-inch Legion Y540 will start at $929.99 (roughly Rs. 65,100).

Lenovo Legion T730, T530, C730, and C530 desktops

In addition to the new Legion laptops, Lenovo has also revealed that it is upgrading the Legion T730 and T530 towers as well as the C730 and C530 cubes. The company will now offer the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPUs with the T730, T530, C730, and C530 machines. There is no word on the pricing of the upgraded models right now and it will be revealed on a later date.

Lenovo Legion C730 gaming cube now includes latest Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU

Further, the Chinese company has also unveiled a number of gaming accessories like Legion M500 RGB gaming mouse for $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,200), Legion K500 RGB mechanical keyboard for $99.99, Legion H300 stereo gaming headset for $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,200), and Legion H500 Pro 7.1 Surround Sound gaming headset for $99.99 (roughly Rs. 7,000). These accessories will be available beginning April 2019 in various markets around the world.