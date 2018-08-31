At IFA 2018 Lenovo announced a host of gaming PCs. This includes the Legion T730 and C730 desktop PCs with refreshed Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics cards, the Lenovo Legion Y530 laptop that gets a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 upgrade, and the L27m monitor. With availability starting October in EMEA regions, here's what you need to know.

Lenovo Legion T730

The Lenovo Legion T730 is a 28-litre tower with an RGB chassis and a tool-free upgrade system. Processor options include 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8700K, Core i7-8700, and a Core i5-8400. Memory goes up to 32GB DDR4 with storage upgrades up to 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD and two 2TB SATA HDDs. The biggest draw however, are the graphics card options, ranging from an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 up to a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080. It's a VR-ready machine with a dual-channel thermal system and optional liquid cooling. Availability is November in EMEA with a starting price of EUR 1,999 (around Rs. 1,65,000) for the Lenovo Legion T730 with GeForce RTX 2070 refresh, and EUR 2,699 (approximately Rs. 2,23,000) with the GeForce RTX 2080 refresh.

Lenovo Legion C730

This 19-litre small-form factor PC has a cube design with an iron grey chassis and an RGB system lighting and a transparent top panel. Processor choices include an 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8400, Core i7-8700, and a Core i7-8700K - similar to the Lenovo Legion T730. Graphics card, memory, and storage options are similar too. And while it sports a compact, space-saving look, liquid cooling is not available for this desktop PC. The Lenovo Legion C730 with GeForce RTX 2070 refresh starts at EUR 1,999 (around Rs. 1,65,000) and with GeForce RTX 2080 starts at EUR 2,699 (approximately Rs. 2,23,000).

Lenovo Legion Y530 laptop

With bezels that Lenovo claims are 62 percent thinner than previous Legion variants, it has a 15-inch full-HD IPS panel. Options include an 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8750H or an Intel Core i5-8300H, a 144Hz panel, upto 32GB RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD plus a 2TB HDD. Graphics card choices that include a GeForce GTX 1050, 1050 Ti, and a GeForce GTX 1060. There's a white backlit keyboard, and a 52.5WHr battery. Lenovo claims it would be "optimally cooled via a re-engineered dual-channel cooling system". It will be available from October in EMEA with a starting price of EUR 1399 (roughly Rs. 1,16,000).

Lenovo L27m monitor

To power any of these PCs, there's the Lenovo L27m monitor. It's a 27-inch near bezel-free wide-viewing display with a full-HD resolution. Lenovo claims it can power your devices, reduce wire clutter and simultaneously enable fast data transfers and connections over a single cable with the USB Type-C port. Availability is end of November in EMEA with a starting price of EUR 279 (around Rs. 23,000).

The official prices and exact release dates for India are yet to be confirmed. With that mind, it will be interesting to see if either desktop PC make it to market when you consider how every PC manufacturer has been focussing squarely on laptops of late.

