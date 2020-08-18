Lenovo Legion 7i, Legion 5Pi, and Legion 5i laptops have been launched in India. The laptops are powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core CPUs and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs. Lenovo's Legion lineup of laptops is aimed at gaming and productivity, thus they feature high refresh rate displays that are vivid with high colour accuracy. The three Legion laptops also come with some improvements over the previous generation models, especially in terms of cooling and the keyboard. The Lenovo Legion 7i, Legion 5Pi, and Legion 5i are each offered in single colour option.

Lenovo Legion 7i, Legion 5Pi, Legion 5i: Price in India

The Lenovo Legion 7i is the top-end gaming laptop by the company and starts at Rs. 1,99,990. It comes in a Slate Grey colour option. The Lenovo Legion 5Pi starts at Rs. 1,34,990 and comes in Iron Grey colour option. Lastly, the Lenovo Legion 5i starts at Rs. 79,990 and comes in Phantom black.

The Lenovo Legion 7i and Legion 5i are available for purchase via the Lenovo India website and the company says the laptops will be sold across online and offline retail channels beginning this week.

The Lenovo Legion 5Pi will go on sale across all platforms later this month.

Lenovo Legion 7i specifications

The Legion 7i by Lenovo comes with Windows 10 pre-installed. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS anti-glare display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. There are options for 300 nits and 500 nits of peak brightness, as well as displays with up to 1ms response time. The Legion 7i is powered by up to 10th-generation Intel Core i9 H-series processor and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU with 8GB VRAM. You can get up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2,933MHz and up to 1TB PCIe SSD for storage. Dual drive configurations are available as well.

The audio is handled by two 2W Dolby Atmos speakers and battery capacity is listed as 80Wh. Lenovo says it can deliver up to 8 hours of battery life. For connectivity, you get WiFi 6 802.11AX (2 x 2), Bluetooth v5.0, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, RJ45 Ethernet, a Thunderbolt 3 port, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 support, and a headphone/mic combo jack.

Lenovo Legion 5Pi specifications

The Legion 5Pi features full-HD IPS display with 100 percent sRGB color accuracy and up to 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10750H processor and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. It comes with Dolby Atmos sound with Harman Kardon speakers. The battery is the same as the Legion 7i with 80Wh and a claimed battery life of up to 8 hours. It also comes with Windows 10 pre-installed and the weight starts at 2.5kg.

Lenovo Legion 5i specifications

The more budget friendly Legion 5i also comes with Windows 10 pre-installed. It has a 15.6-inch full-HD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10750H processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB VRAM. You get up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, clocked at 2,933MHz and up to 1TB PCIe SSD or 1TB 7,200RPM HDD. The Legion 5i can be equipped with up to an 80Wh battery. The audio is handled by two 2W Harman Kardon speakers. Connectivity options include WiFi 6 802.11AX (2 x 2), Bluetooth 5.0, a USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 port, three USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB Type-C 3.1 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, RJ45 ethernet, and a headphone/mic combo jack.

