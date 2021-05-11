Lenovo Legion 7i, Legion 5i, and Legion 5i Pro gaming laptops have been announced with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors. The Lenovo announcement comes at the heel of Intel's 11th Gen Core Tiger Lake-H processors for laptops and brings three updated laptops models, along with a new gaming monitor. They come with Windows 10, Thunderbolt 4 support, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The refreshed Lenovo Legion gaming laptops are powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX laptop GPUs including the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and GeForce RTX 3050.

Lenovo Legion 7i, Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro laptop, Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 monitor: Price, availability

Lenovo Legion 7i (Storm Grey) starts at $1,769.99 (roughly Rs. 1.30 lakh) and the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Stingray White, Storm Grey) starts at $1,329.99 (roughly Rs. 97,700). Both of these models will be available from June this year. Lenovo Legion 5i (Phantom Blue, Stingray White) starts at $969.99 (roughly Rs. 71,300) and will be available from July. Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 gaming monitor starts at $699.99 (roughly Rs. 51,400) and will be available from October this year.

As of now, Lenovo has not shared international availability for the new Legion laptops or the gaming monitor.

Lenovo Legion 7i specifications

Lenovo Legion 7i runs up to Windows 10 Pro and features a 16-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, 100 percent sRGB coverage, and 16:10 aspect ratio. It boast of 500 nits peak brightness, up to VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, Dolby Vision support, and Nvidia G-Sync support. Under the hood, it can be equipped with up to an 11th Generation Intel Core i9-11980HK processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU with 16GB GDDR6 VRAM that has 165W maximum power. Lenovo Legion 7i comes with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and up to 2TB PCIe SSD storage.

Audio is handled by two 2W super linear speaker system and smart amp with Nahimic Audio. For connectivity, you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, three USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and an Ethernet jack. Lenovo Legion 7i is also features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1. Lenovo says the battery can last up to eight hours and the gaming laptop weighs 2.5kg.

Lenovo Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro: Specifications

Lenovo Legion 5i is offered in a 15.6-inch and a 17-inch display model while the Legion 5i Pro comes in a 16-inch size. All three models come with up to Windows 10 Pro. The 15.6-inch Legion 5i can be equipped with up to a WQHD (2,560x1440 pixels) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, 100 percent sRGB coverage, 300 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, and Nvidia G-Sync support. The 17-inch model has up to a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate, and 72 percent NTSC coverage.

On the other hand, the Legion 5i Pro comes with a 16-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness, up to VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, Low Blue Light - TUV certification, and 16:10 aspect ratio.

The three models can be fitted with up to an 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. The maximum power output of the GPU depends with each model. The Lenovo Legion 5i and the Legion 5i Pro come with up to 32GB while the 17-inch Legion 5i comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz. For storage, the 15.6-inch model gets up to 2TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD while the other two get up to 1TB PCIe SSD Gen 4 storage.

They all have a claimed battery life of up to eight hours. Connectivity options on all three models are the same as the Lenovo Legion 7i but the 17-inch Legion 5i gets a card reader as well. Audio is handled by two 2W speakers.

Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 gaming monitor specifications

The 24.5-inch Legion Y25g-30 gaming monitor comes with full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display that has 16:9 aspect ratio, a 360Hz refresh rate, 400 nits peak brightness, and 1ms response time. It covered over 99 percent sRGB and has 1,000:1 typical contrast ratio. It supports Nvidia G-Sync and Nvidia Reflex as well. For connectivity, the Legion Y25g-30 comes with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-B port, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and a DisplayPort 1.4 port. There is a 3.5mm audio jack as well.