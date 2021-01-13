Lenovo Legion 7, Lenovo Legion 5, and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop models have been updated with the latest AMD Ryzen 5000-series CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs. Lenovo has also announced the new Legion Slim 7 with the latest AMD and Nvidia hardware as well. The 2021 Legion lineup is part of the company's CES 2021 announcements that also include gaming accessories. The gaming laptops come with Lenovo Legion Coldfront 3.0 technology for improved thermal performance. The company has also announced some gaming accessories that will be available later in the year.

Lenovo Legion 7, Legion Slim 7, Legion 5, Legion 5 Pro price

Lenovo Legion 7 starts at $1,669.99 (roughly Rs. 1,22 lakh) and will be available starting June this year in Storm Grey colour. Lenovo Legion 5 will be available in 15-inch or 17-inch screen size with a starting price of $769.99 (roughly Rs. 56,300), when it goes on sale in March. The 15-inch model is offered in Phantom Blue and Stingray White colours while the 17-inch model is offered in Phantom Blue only. Pricing for the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 laptop has not been revealed but is expected to be available starting May. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, that was previously known as Lenovo Legion 5P, will start at $999.99 (roughly Rs. 73,200) and will be available from March.

Lenovo has not shared international pricing and availability for the new 2021 Legion gaming laptop lineup.

Lenovo Legion 7 specifications

Lenovo Legion 7 features a 16-inch QHD (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 16:10 aspect ratio and 165Hz refresh rate with 3ms response time. It also comes with 100 percent coverage of sRGB colour space, 500 nits of peak brightness, up to VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, Dolby Vision support, and Nvidia G-Sync support. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 9 5000 H-series mobile processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series laptop GPUs. You get up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2B of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage.

The Legion 7 can provide eight hours of battery life and comes with support for Rapid Charge Boost fast charging. Connectivity options include Killer Wi-Fi AX1650 and Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, audio jack, a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, three USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI 2.1 port, and RJ45 Ethernet port.

Lenovo Legion 5 specifications

Lenovo Legion 5 comes in a 15-inch and a 17-inch model with multiple configurations for both screen sizes. You can get up to a 165Hz full-HD display on the 15-inch model and up to 144Hz full-HD display on the 17-inch model. Both models are powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 5000-series CPUs and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs. The 15-inch model can be equipped with up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage while the 17-inch model comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Both models offer eight hours of battery life and support Rapid Pro Charge technology. Connectivity options on the Legion 5 15-inch and 17-inch models come with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, audio jack, a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, three USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI 2.1 port, and RJ45 Ethernet port. The 17-inch model comes with an additional card reader.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 specifications

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with 165Hz refresh rate, up to 3ms response time, Dolby Vision support, and 300 nits peak brightness. There is also an option for a UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) display with 60Hz refresh rate, VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, Dolby Vision support, and 500 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, you get up to AMD Ryzen 7 5000-series processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs. It offers up to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB storage. Battery life is offered up to eight hours.

Connectivity options on Lenovo Legion Slim 7 include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 4-in-1 SD card reader, an audio jack, two USB Type-C ports (DisplayPort, USB 3.1 Gen 2), and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. There is also a fingerprint reader on the power button. Audio is handled by two 2W Harman Kardon speakers with Nahimic audio technology.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro specifications

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (previously known as Legion 5P) features a 16-inch QHD (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with 16:10 aspect ratio and 165Hz refresh rate. Lenovo boasts of 3ms response time, 100 percent sRGB coverage, 500 nits peak brightness, up to VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, and Dolby Vision support. Under the hood, it is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5000 series CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPU. You get up to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB of storage.

For connectivity, the Legion 5 Pro comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, audio jack, a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, three USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI 2.1 port, and RJ45 Ethernet port. Audio is handled by two 2W Harman Kardon speakers with Nahimic audio technology and Lenovo says this laptop can last up to eight hours on a single charge.

Lenovo Legion gaming accessories

Furthermore, Lenovo has also announced the Legion S600 Gaming Station that will start at $89.99 and will be available from April. It is a headphone stand with multiple connectivity options to keep your desk clutter-free. Gaming accessories include Lenovo Legion H600 Wireless Gaming Headset that starts at $99.99 and will be available in April as well. There is also a Lenovo Legion H200 Gaming Headset that starts at $49.99 with availability starting in April.

