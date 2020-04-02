Technology News
Lenovo Legion 5i, Legion 7i First to Get Nvidia's Advanced Optimus Technology

Lenovo Legion 5i will be priced at $999 (roughly Rs. 76,000) and will have the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 April 2020 17:25 IST
Photo Credit: Nvidia

Lenovo Legion 7i will have the GeForce RTX 2070 GPU

Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion 5i, Legion 7i will come with Advanced Optimus Technology
  • They will reportedly run Intel’s Comet Lake H mobile CPUs
  • Legion 7i with RTX 2070 GPU will be priced at $1199 (roughly Rs. 91,300)

Lenovo Legion 5i and Legion 7i will be the first gaming laptops to feature Nvidia's new Advanced Optimus Technology. Both laptops are powered by Intel's Comet Lake H mobile CPUs and Nvidia's GeForce Super GPUs. Nvidia made a whole bunch of announcements today, April 2, and the new Advanced Optimus Technology was one of them. This dynamically manages GPU usage to give better battery life on G-Sync supported laptops. This means users will get tear-free gameplay experience with G-Sync and long battery life from Optimus.

Why is Advanced Optimus Technology for laptops significant?

For G-Sync to work, gaming laptops constantly used the power hungry discrete GPU, neglecting the low power consuming iGPUs. This had a direct impact on the battery life of the gaming laptop. Now, according to Nvidia's announcement, Advanced Optimus Technology will allow the gaming laptops to automatically switch between the iGPU and the discrete GPU depending on the type of application that is running. This essentially means the discrete GPU will work when playing games or doing other graphic intensive tasks and the laptop will switch over to the iGPU when performing less intensive tasks like watching videos or browsing the Web. This will result in better battery life. And, the Legion 5i and Legion 7i will be the first gaming laptops to get this technology.

Lenovo Legion 5i and Legion 7i pricing

Nvidia announced that the Lenovo Legion 5i with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU will start at $999 (roughly Rs. 76,000) while the Lenovo Legion 7i with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU will start at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 91,300). As reported by PC World, these gaming laptops will be powered by Intel's Comet Lake H mobile CPUs.

The current generation gaming laptops namely, the Lenovo Legion Y540 and the Legion Y740, will also be upgraded with the GeForce RTX 2060 and GeForce RTX 2070 GPUs respectively. They will cost the same as their newly announced counterparts, the Legion 5i and the Legion 7i.

According to the report by PC World, the Legion 5i and Legion 7i will eventually replace the Legion Y540 and Legion Y740 but, for the time being, they will be sold in different markets.

