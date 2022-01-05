Lenovo at CES 2022 on Wednesday expanded its Legion range of gaming laptops. The new range comprises the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (2022), Legion 5 Pro (2022), Legion 5i (2022), and Legion 5 (2022) that all come with next-generation AMD Ryzen and 12th Gen Intel Core processor options, and run on Windows 11. Alongside the new Legion gaming laptops, Lenovo unveiled the Legion Y25-30 Monitor, as well as G27qe-20 and G24qe-20 monitors for gamers. The PC maker also launched the Lenovo Legion M600s wireless and M300s RGB mice to complement the new gaming devices.

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (2022), Legion 5 Pro (2022), Legion 5i (2022), Legion 5 (2022): price, availability

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (2022) price starts at $1,569.99 (roughly Rs. 1,16,800). The laptop will go on sale in the US starting February. The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (2022), on the other hand, starts at $1,429.99 (roughly Rs. 1,06,400) and will be available from April. In contrast, the Lenovo Legion 5i (2022) begins at $1,199.99 (roughly Rs. 89,200) and will be available from February, while the Lenovo Legion 5 (2022) starts at $1,129.99 (roughly Rs. 84,000) and will go on sale from April.

Customers purchasing the new Legion laptops are entitled to receive up to three months free of Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The Lenovo Legion Y25-30 Gaming Monitor comes with a starting price of $339.99 (roughly Rs. 25,300) and will go on sale in the US from May. The Lenovo G27qe-20 and Lenovo G24qe-20, on the other front, will go on sale at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 22,300) and $259.99 (roughly Rs. 19,400), respectively. The monitors will be available from March.

Lenovo will also bring the Legion M600s Wireless Mouse at $84.99 (roughly Rs. 6,300) and the Legion M300s RGB Mouse at $29.99 (roughly Rs. 2,200). Both will be available from May.

Details about the pricing and availability of the latest Lenovo gaming devices in India are yet to be revealed.

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (2022), Legion 5 Pro (2022) specifications

The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (2022) and Legion 5 Pro (2022) both run on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and come with a 16-inch WQHD+ (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 16:10 aspect ratio and up to 240Hz refresh rate. The display also has a 3mn response time and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. Further, it supports Dolby Vision and Nvidia G-Sync, and delivers up to 500 nits of peak brightness.

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (2022) comes with a display response time of three milliseconds

Photo Credit: Lenovo

On the distinction part, the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (2022) comes with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor. The Legion 5 Pro (2022), on the other hand, features the next-generation AMD Ryzen processors.

The gaming laptops come with 4800MHz DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. They also include Wi-Fi 6E, with an improved antenna placement, and 80Whr battery along with Super Rapid Charge support that is claimed to help deliver zero to 80 percent battery life in 30 minutes charging.

Lenovo has equipped Legion 5i Pro (2022) and Legion 5 Pro (2022) with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs. The laptops deliver a maximum total graphics power of 165W. Users are also claimed to have the capability to squeeze up to 15W more graphical power over the last generation models.

The Legion 5 Pro (2022) series comes with an updated fan system that is available alongside a large exhaust area and an improved penta heat pipe layout to provide better thermal management. The fan blades on the new machines are also claimed to be up to 40 percent slimmer over the previous generation to help keep the system quieter, the company said.

In terms of multimedia support, the new Legion 5 Pro series has a two 2W stereo speaker system that is paired with Nahimic's easy surround sound feature to provide a spatial audio experience when connected with a Bluetooth speaker. There is also a dedicated e-shutter button for the webcam.

The Legion 5i Pro (2022) and Legion 5 Pro (2022) both come in a chassis that is made of an aluminium and magnesium blend. The laptops come with a TrueStrike keyboard that features 4-zone backlight effects system called Legion Spectrum RGB Lighting. Gamers can choose between the optional blue backlighting or try colours of the rainbow with 17 customised colour profiles. Moreover, the laptops will be available in metallic Storm Grey and pearlised Glacier White colours.

Lenovo Legion 5i (2022), Legion 5 (2022) specifications

The Lenovo Legion 5i (2022) and Legion 5 (2022) both are based on Windows 11 and feature up to a 15-inch WQHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) IPS display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and up to 165Hz refresh rate. The display also has a 100 percent sRGB colour gamut along with 300 nits of peak brightness. The new Legion 5i and Legion 5 also come with Dolby Vision support.

Lenovo Legion 5i (2022) features a 15-inch display

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Under the hood, the Lenovo Legion 5i (2022) has up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor. The Lenovo Legion 5 (2022), on the other front, comes with the next-generation AMD Ryzen processors. Both laptops are paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPU and up to 32GB DDR5 RAM. You will also get up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage.

The Lenovo Legion 5i (2022) and Legion 5 (2022) both are claimed to deliver up to 125W of total graphics power from the GPU and up to 1,485MHz Boost Clock.

Lenovo has provided four-zone RGB and white backlighting options with the new Legion 5 series to let gamers decide what type of keyboard backlight they want. The laptops also have the Legion TrueStrike keyboard that come with swappable WASD keycaps for customised look.

In terms of thermal management, the new Legion 5i and Legion 5 both come with up to 40 percent more powerful fan with a large exhaust fin area that is claimed to be 45 percent larger than the previous generation.

The new Legion 5 series is also rated to be 15 percent thinner than the last models. Further, the new Legion laptops feature an improved aluminium and magnesium blended metal cover.

Just like the new Legion 5 Pro series, Lenovo Legion 5i (2022) and Legion 5 (2022) both come with two 2W stereo speakers that are paired with Nahimic 3D Audio. The laptops also have Wi-Fi 6E and fast charging over USB Type-C.

Both new Legion laptops come in Cloud Grey and Storm Grey colours.

Lenovo gaming monitors, mice

The Lenovo Legion Y25-30 Monitor is equipped with a 24.5-inch full-HD IPS display that has 240Hz refresh rate and 99 percent sRGB colour gamut. The monitor is also VESA DisplayHDR 400. Further, it comes with two 3W integrated speakers that help consumers receive audio feed without requiring any external audio systems. The monitor includes the AMD FreeSync Premium technology for an enhanced gameplay experience. It has a 0.5ms moving picture response time (MPRT) and 1ms of extreme response time.

Lenovo Legion Y25-30 monitor comes in a 24.5-inch size

Photo Credit: Lenovo

In addition to the Legion Y25-30, Lenovo introduced Lenovo G27qe-20 and Lenovo G24qe-20 entry-level gaming monitors. Both are designed for casual gamers and have a 1ms MPRT. The monitors also come with up to 100Hz refresh rate and up to 110Hz overclock refresh rate. Additionally, the new Lenovo G-series monitors have an adjustable stand to let you tilt and adjust your view. Users can also tweak colour output from the display using Lenovo Artery's graphical interface.

Alongside the new monitors, Lenovo has brought M600s Wireless Gaming Mouse that weighs less than 75 grams and has an ergonomic design for gamers. It can be used wirelessly for a lossless sub 1ms via 2.4GHz connection over Bluetooth as well as wired USB Type-C cable. The mouse also carries lighting effects in 16.8 million colours.

The Lenovo M600s mouse has an optical sensor, Pixart 3370, that offers a precision of 19,000 dots per inch. The mouse is also claimed to deliver up to 70 hours of battery life on a single charge and can fast charge in 90 minutes. It comes with an optical microswitch construction that is rated to last for 80 million clicks.

Lenovo also has introduced Legion M300s RGB Gaming Mouse in the portfolio that weighs 61 grams. It has an 8,000 DPI and a maximum moving speed of 220 inches per second. The mouse has microswitch buttons that will last for up to 10 million clicks, according to the company. There is also an ultrasoft cable for connectivity.

Aside from the new hardware, Lenovo launched the Legion Arena as its gaming platform that will be available with links to popular platforms and online stores to help gamers easily find their favourite PC games under one roof. The company also introduced the Lenovo CO2 Offset Service under which gamers are claimed to be enabled to offset carbon emissions. The opt-in service will allow you to purchase carbon offset credits based on the calculated emissions of your device over its average lifecycle and Lenovo's carbon offset partner contributes them to one of several different United Nations Climate Action projects, the company said.