Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop has now launched in India and is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors. The Legion 5 Pro, along with other Legion gaming laptops, was updated with the latest internal hardware globally back in January of this year and it has now made its way to the Indian market. It offers a high resolution display with high refresh rate. The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro comes with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs and offers RGB lighting as well. Lenovo has also announced Legion Ultimate Support which is its dedicated support offering for gamers.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro price in India

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro starts at Rs. 1,39,990 offering Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and 16GB RAM. There is also a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and 32GB RAM configuration that costs Rs. 1,59,990. Both models are offered in Storm Grey colour and are available for pre-order from Amazon and Lenovo India website. By next month, both will also be available across all offline channels.

Legion Ultimate Support can be purchased for Rs. 999 for a year and Rs. 1,999 for two years.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro specifications

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro runs Windows 10 Home out of the box. It features a 16-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 165Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness, and 16:10 aspect ratio. It has 100 percent sRGB coverage, Dolby Vision, HDR400 certification, FreeSync, G-Sync, and X-Rite Pantone factory colour calibration. Under the hood, it is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor with up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU that has 8GB GDDR6 VRAM and TGP of 140W. The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz that is expandable up to 32GB and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 3.0x4 NVMe SSD for storage that can be configured up to 2TB.

The audio is handled by two 2W speaker with Nahimic Audio. There is a 720p webcam with a shutter. The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is backed by an 80Whe battery with rapid charge feature that can charge the laptop up to 50 percent in 30 minutes. The keyboard has four-zone RGB lighting as well. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, four USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, HDMI port, Ethernet, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In terms of dimensions, the Legion 5 Pro from Lenovo measures 356x264.4x26.85mm and weighs 2.45kg.