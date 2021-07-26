Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Lenovo Legion 5 Pro With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU Launched in India

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU Launched in India

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro offers an 80Whr battery that supports rapid charging with 50 percent charge in 30 minutes.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 26 July 2021 14:53 IST
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU Launched in India

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is offered in a Storm Grey colour

Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion 5 Pro starts at Rs. 1,39,990
  • The gaming laptop has two 2W speakers
  • Lenovo Legion 5 Pro packs a WQXGA display with 165Hz refresh rate

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop has now launched in India and is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors. The Legion 5 Pro, along with other Legion gaming laptops, was updated with the latest internal hardware globally back in January of this year and it has now made its way to the Indian market. It offers a high resolution display with high refresh rate. The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro comes with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs and offers RGB lighting as well. Lenovo has also announced Legion Ultimate Support which is its dedicated support offering for gamers.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro price in India

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro starts at Rs. 1,39,990 offering Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and 16GB RAM. There is also a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and 32GB RAM configuration that costs Rs. 1,59,990. Both models are offered in Storm Grey colour and are available for pre-order from Amazon and Lenovo India website. By next month, both will also be available across all offline channels.

Legion Ultimate Support can be purchased for Rs. 999 for a year and Rs. 1,999 for two years.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro specifications

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro runs Windows 10 Home out of the box. It features a 16-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 165Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness, and 16:10 aspect ratio. It has 100 percent sRGB coverage, Dolby Vision, HDR400 certification, FreeSync, G-Sync, and X-Rite Pantone factory colour calibration. Under the hood, it is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor with up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU that has 8GB GDDR6 VRAM and TGP of 140W. The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz that is expandable up to 32GB and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 3.0x4 NVMe SSD for storage that can be configured up to 2TB.

The audio is handled by two 2W speaker with Nahimic Audio. There is a 720p webcam with a shutter. The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is backed by an 80Whe battery with rapid charge feature that can charge the laptop up to 50 percent in 30 minutes. The keyboard has four-zone RGB lighting as well. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, four USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, HDMI port, Ethernet, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In terms of dimensions, the Legion 5 Pro from Lenovo measures 356x264.4x26.85mm and weighs 2.45kg.

Amazon's annual shopping extravaganza, Prime Day, is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Laptop

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Laptop

Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Processor Ryzen 5000 Series
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060
Weight 2.45 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Price in India, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Specifications, Lenovo, Legion Ultimate Support
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus Nord 2 vs Poco F3 GT vs Oppo Reno 6: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HP Victus 16 Gaming Laptops With RTX 30 Series GPUs Launched in India
  2. Oppo A93s 5G With 90Hz Refresh Rate, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale Begins: All the Best Deals and Offers
  4. Nokia 110 4G Feature Phone With HD Calling Launched in India
  5. Redmi Note 10T 5G First Impressions: The First Redmi With 5G
  6. Motorola Edge 20 Renders Tip Flat Display Design, Key Specifications Leaked as Well
  7. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 Restocks in India
  8. Shein Products’ Sale on Amazon Should Be Banned, Delhi High Court Urges
  9. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series May Come With 65W Fast Charging Support, Model Numbers Tipped
  2. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU Launched in India
  3. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Great Discounts on Books About Science
  4. Army of Thieves Trailer Teases Netflix’s Army of the Dead Prequel Movie
  5. Twitter India Looking for Grievance Officer Following WhatsApp, Facebook, After Hiring Second Interim Officer in July
  6. Black Widow Box Office Crosses $300 Million, Fast & Furious 9 Moves Past $600 Million
  7. Motorola Edge 20 Renders Tip Flat Display Design, Key Specifications Leaked as Well
  8. Samsung Galaxy A80 Getting July 2021 Android Security Patch: Report
  9. This Snake-Like Robot, Inspired By Plants, Can Burrow Through Sand And Soil
  10. Amazon Is Looking for a Digital Currency Lead, But Bitcoin Payments for Orders Still a Distant Possibility
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com