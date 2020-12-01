Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Processor Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 75,990

Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Processor Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 75,990

Lenovo Legion 5 weighs about 2.3kg and comes with a built-in HD webcam with a privacy shutter.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 December 2020 14:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Processor Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 75,990

Lenovo Legion 5 claims to last up to eight hours with Hybrid Mode on

Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion 5 offers up to GeForce GTX 1650 Ti discrete graphics
  • The laptop has a Legion TrueStrike keyboard with backlight
  • It has a Q-Control 3.0 feature to control system voltage and fan speed

Lenovo Legion 5 laptop has launched in India as the latest gaming device from the company. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 4600H mobile processor with six ultra-responsive cores and can be configured with up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti discrete graphics. The laptop has a 120Hz display refresh rate and claims to offer a battery life of up to eight hours when battery saving Hybrid Mode is on. The Lenovo Legion 5 has two 2W Harman Kardon speakers and comes with Dolby Atmos headphone support.

Lenovo Legion 5 price in India, sale

The new Lenovo Legion 5 laptop is priced in India starting at Rs. 75,990. It has been launched in the country in Phantom Black colour only, and will go on sale on Lenovo.com. Customers can also head to Lenovo exclusive stores to purchase it offline. Lenovo says it will soon be available across other online partner platforms and retail stores. Launch offers include one-year free Premium Care and one-year of Accidental Damage Protection worth Rs. 3,900.

Lenovo Legion 5 specifications

Talking about the specifications, the Lenovo Legion 5 runs on Windows 10 Home software and features a 15.6-inch (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor (3.00GHz, Max Boost up to 4.00GHz, 6 cores, 12 threads, 8MB Cache) paired with 4GB DDR6 RAM, and comes with up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti discrete graphics. There is 256GB of SSD M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0x4 NVMe storage and a 1TB HDD on board.

The battery life, as mentioned, is slated to last for up to 8 hours with Hybrid Mode being used. This mode helps extend battery life on the Lenovo Legion 5 laptop. This AMD-powered laptop is equipped with Lenovo Legion TrueStrike keyboard with backlit keys and has Lenovo Legion Coldfront 2.0 for thermal efficiency. It also supports Rapid Charge Pro for fast charging and Lenovo Q-Control 3.0 to control the system voltage and fan speed.

Lenovo Legion 5 has a built-in HD (720p) webcam with a privacy shutter for added security. The gaming laptop comes with two 2W Harman Kardon speakers and Dolby Atmos headphone support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ax and Bluetooth v5. The dimensions of the laptop are 363 x 259 x 22-24mm and it weighs about 2.3kg.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Lenovo Legion 5 Laptop

Lenovo Legion 5 Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Ryzen 5
RAM 4GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk 1TB
SSD 256GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti
Weight 2.30 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo Legion 5, Lenovo Legion 5 Price in India, Lenovo Legion 5 Features, Lenovo
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Tenet Movie Release Date in India, Tickets, Cast, Review, Trailer, Box Office, and More

Related Stories

Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Processor Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 75,990
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. FAU-G Mobile Game Goes Live on Google Play
  2. Facebook Buys Online Customer Service Startup Kustomer
  3. Here Are Google Play’s List of Best Android Apps, Games of 2020 in India
  4. Vivo V20 Pro Price in India Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Flipkart’s Flipstart Days Sale Goes Live, Deals of Up to 80 Percent Off
  6. Spotify Is Reportedly Testing Stories With Playlists, Artists
  7. Moto G 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera Launched in India
  8. Redmi Note 9 4G China Model May Launch as Redmi 9 Power in India
  9. Micromax Co-Founder Suggests a 6GB RAM Phone in the Works
  10. Vivo V20 Pro India Launch Set for December 2
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Is Featuring a Giving Tuesday Shared Story to Highlight Accounts That Are Donating
  2. Indians Spend Rs. 2,400 on Average for Servicing Out-of-Warranty Smartphones: Counterpoint
  3. Amazon Says Sellers Saw 60 Percent More Sales Than Last Year From Black Friday Through Cyber Monday
  4. Poco F2 Pro Getting Android 11-Based MIUI 12 Update With Additions to Camera App, More Features
  5. YouTube Top Trending Videos for 2020 in the US: These Are the Top Creators, Breakout Creators, and Music Videos of the Year
  6. Asus ZenFone 5Z Getting VoWiFi on Jio in India, VoLTE on T-Mobile in US: Report
  7. Xiaomi Mi 10i Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Could Be Rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
  8. Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Processor Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 75,990
  9. Micromax May Bring a 6GB RAM Phone With Liquid Cooling, High Refresh Rate, Suggests Co-Founder
  10. Google Wifi, Nest Wifi Routers Now Let You Prioritise Meet and Zoom Video Calls Over Other Activities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com