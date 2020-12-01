Lenovo Legion 5 laptop has launched in India as the latest gaming device from the company. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 4600H mobile processor with six ultra-responsive cores and can be configured with up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti discrete graphics. The laptop has a 120Hz display refresh rate and claims to offer a battery life of up to eight hours when battery saving Hybrid Mode is on. The Lenovo Legion 5 has two 2W Harman Kardon speakers and comes with Dolby Atmos headphone support.

Lenovo Legion 5 price in India, sale

The new Lenovo Legion 5 laptop is priced in India starting at Rs. 75,990. It has been launched in the country in Phantom Black colour only, and will go on sale on Lenovo.com. Customers can also head to Lenovo exclusive stores to purchase it offline. Lenovo says it will soon be available across other online partner platforms and retail stores. Launch offers include one-year free Premium Care and one-year of Accidental Damage Protection worth Rs. 3,900.

Lenovo Legion 5 specifications

Talking about the specifications, the Lenovo Legion 5 runs on Windows 10 Home software and features a 15.6-inch (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor (3.00GHz, Max Boost up to 4.00GHz, 6 cores, 12 threads, 8MB Cache) paired with 4GB DDR6 RAM, and comes with up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti discrete graphics. There is 256GB of SSD M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0x4 NVMe storage and a 1TB HDD on board.

The battery life, as mentioned, is slated to last for up to 8 hours with Hybrid Mode being used. This mode helps extend battery life on the Lenovo Legion 5 laptop. This AMD-powered laptop is equipped with Lenovo Legion TrueStrike keyboard with backlit keys and has Lenovo Legion Coldfront 2.0 for thermal efficiency. It also supports Rapid Charge Pro for fast charging and Lenovo Q-Control 3.0 to control the system voltage and fan speed.

Lenovo Legion 5 has a built-in HD (720p) webcam with a privacy shutter for added security. The gaming laptop comes with two 2W Harman Kardon speakers and Dolby Atmos headphone support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ax and Bluetooth v5. The dimensions of the laptop are 363 x 259 x 22-24mm and it weighs about 2.3kg.

