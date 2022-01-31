Lenovo has announced a new 135W laptop charger ahead of the launch of its upcoming Legion gaming series laptops. Lenovo is expected to launch the Legion Y7000P and Y9000P gaming laptops, following the arrival of its Lenovo Legion 5 Series gaming laptops that were announced earlier this month at CES 2022. The company is also said to be working on Lenovo Legion Y90, a gaming smartphone that could feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood.

The Chinese company announced the new Lenovo Legion 135W charger, which supports the USB PD (USB Power Delivery) Revision 3.1 over USB Type-C. Unlike USB PD 3.0 which caps charging speeds at 100W, the latest revision announced in 2021 supports up to 240W over USB Type-C. It also allows 28V, 36V, and 48V fixed voltages that enable up to 140W, 180W and 240W power levels, respectively, according to the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF).

Lenovo is yet to reveal pricing and availability details for the Lenovo Legion 135W USB PD laptop charger, but the charger is expected to power the refreshed Lenovo Legion Y7000P and Legion Y9000P gaming laptops which will feature support for 135W charging, according to a recent post by the company on Weibo.

Earlier this month, the company announced the launch of Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (2022), Legion 5 Pro (2022), Legion 5i (2022), and Legion 5 (2022) at CES 2022. These laptops run on Windows 11 out of the box, and are equipped with next-generation AMD Ryzen and 12th Gen Intel Core processor options. Lenovo also launched Legion Arena, a game discovery that links to popular gaming platforms to find games in one location.